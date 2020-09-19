Clouzine's Fourth Anniversary Issue #24 Slated For October 2020 Will Announce Winners Of Clouzine International Music Awards Fall 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Clouzine is an international independent online magazine mainly focusing on the international independent music scene , supports lesser known yet high caliber artists, fights against negative feelings of loneliness and frustration of independent artists resulting from ignorance of major focused media. Especially this group of ignored independents finds its way thru research of a highly-motivated team to Clouzine's radar. DiamondJ, an Australian artist made it to front page. Clouzine InternationalMusic Awards and Clouzine IEMA (International ElectronicMusic Awards) Winner AnayaMusic (Brazil) will be featured in the coming issue's NEWS sections.

In the 4th anniversary issue six high caliber independent artists are on Clouzine's radar and were interviewed: Joel Jerome (USA) Winner of Clouzine International Music Awards (Best Acoustic Song Fall 2018), Tanya Tyler (USA), Sleuth (Australia), Amy Barbera (USA), and Manomachine (New Zealand) .

Works of Arky Starch (Belgium), ChuckT, Ruthless Cosmopolitans, and Los Mucosos(all from USA) were reviewed by competent reviewers Joe Kidd, Fonz Tramontano. Discoveries pages feature fifteen talents from all over the world: Arky Starch, Tanya Tyler, Bruno Skibbild (Danmark), Midlife Mix (UK) , Amy Barbera (USA), BaYaT (Serbia), Daniel Cook (UK), Adiv Willias (Mexico), ChuckY, Sleuth, Terry Blade (USA), Ruthless Cosopolitans, Los Mocosos to name some.

CLOUZINE is an online music magazine covering independent artists worldwide in numerous genres such as Electronic, World, Experimental and Independent. Run by publisher and promoter Nihal Ses aka OpBe and mentored by Dr. Murat Ses (Father of Anadolu Pop), a Turkish-Austrian couple with numerous awards, and multiple Billboard chartings. The magazin is published by a Billboard charting team. Anything unique is always welcome; whatever the genre. Clouzine also gives chance to new and lesser known artists with qualifications, makes interviews, reviews, reports new releases, supports in the social media, in its newsletters and publishings.

Interested artists can browse all issues online https://clouzinemagazine.com/backissues.html

Email them at clouzine@yahoo.com for more information. https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/

To download the latest issue as pdf: clouzinemagazine.com/Clouzine23.pdf

For online reading (3D Flip): clourecords.com/Clouzine23/Clouzine23.html