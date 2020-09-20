New Anthem, "Healthcare Workers Rock!," Celebrates And Raises Funds For Frontline Medical Workers As They Continue To Fight Covid-19

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A new and electrifying single has just been released to support healthcare workers on the frontlines fighting COVID-19. "Healthcare Workers Rock!" is an inspiring rock anthem written and produced by songwriter/musician Ken Freirich, who is making personal donations as well as dedicating a portion of proceeds from both the song and merchandise sales to charities that benefit healthcare workers and people impacted by COVID-19. The track incorporates pop, rock and country influences into a passionate tribute.

"I want to have the song played all over the world to give healthcare workers something to rally around as they continue to work through difficult days and nights," says Freirich. ­"The song's pre-chorus lyrics, 'This is what we do, day in and day out,' are for the selfless healthcare workers who are out there working and giving everything they've got to their patients. I wanted to deliver an anthem for them that was empowering and uplifting." He was inspired to write and produce the track after seeing medical professionals in desperate need of resources and watching colleagues' family members pass away from COVID-19. The accompanying video, featuring healthcare workers from across the country along with people celebrating them, will premiere later this month.

"Healthcare Worker Rock!" is available on all major DSPs via Better World Records and can be accessed HERE. Fans can also support the effort by visiting www.healthcareworkersrock.org or on social media:

