Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 20/09/2020

New Anthem, "Healthcare Workers Rock!," Celebrates And Raises Funds For Frontline Medical Workers As They Continue To Fight Covid-19

New Anthem, "Healthcare Workers Rock!," Celebrates And Raises Funds For Frontline Medical Workers As They Continue To Fight Covid-19
Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Death Bed (Powfu & Beabadoobee)
364 entries in 24 charts
Watermelon Sugar (Harry Styles)
339 entries in 26 charts
Rockstar (DaBaby & Roddy Ricch)
476 entries in 26 charts
Savage Love (Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo)
296 entries in 27 charts
Roses (SAINt JHN)
784 entries in 28 charts
Breaking Me (Topic & A7S)
459 entries in 23 charts
Rain On Me (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande)
244 entries in 30 charts
Savage (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce)
256 entries in 19 charts
Intentions (Justin Bieber & Quavo)
319 entries in 22 charts
Blinding Lights (Weeknd)
1045 entries in 31 charts
Dance Monkey (Tones And I)
1222 entries in 31 charts
Don't Start Now (Dua Lipa)
826 entries in 32 charts
Some Say (Nea)
248 entries in 15 charts
Say So (Doja Cat)
415 entries in 27 charts

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A new and electrifying single has just been released to support healthcare workers on the frontlines fighting COVID-19.  "Healthcare Workers Rock!" is an inspiring rock anthem written and produced by songwriter/musician Ken Freirich, who is making personal donations as well as dedicating a portion of proceeds from both the song and merchandise sales to charities that benefit healthcare workers and people impacted by COVID-19. The track incorporates pop, rock and country influences into a passionate tribute. 

"I want to have the song played all over the world to give healthcare workers something to rally around as they continue to work through difficult days and nights," says Freirich. ­"The song's pre-chorus lyrics, 'This is what we do, day in and day out,' are for the selfless healthcare workers who are out there working and giving everything they've got to their patients. I wanted to deliver an anthem for them that was empowering and uplifting." He was inspired to write and produce the track after seeing medical professionals in desperate need of resources and watching colleagues' family members pass away from COVID-19. The accompanying video, featuring healthcare workers from across the country along with people celebrating them, will premiere later this month.

"Healthcare Worker Rock!" is available on all major DSPs via Better World Records and can be accessed HERE. Fans can also support the effort by visiting www.healthcareworkersrock.org or on social media: 

Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube






Most read news of the week
Ovtlier Sign To Zoid Entertainment; Release Single "Who We Are" On October 23, 2020
Clouzine's Fourth Anniversary Issue #24 Slated For October 2020 Will Announce Winners Of Clouzine International Music Awards Fall 2020
Alicia Keys Reveals 'ALICIA' Tracklist
Amazon Music Launches Podcasts For Customers Across The US, UK, Germany & Japan
Joe Bonamassa Set To Perform First Ever Pay-Per-View Concert Giving Back To Musicians In Need
Keith Urban & P!nk's "One Too Many" Hits Streaming Services Today
Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert Comes To Cinemas
Big Sean Releases Official "ZTFO" Video From His No 1 Album 'Detroit 2'
2020 ACM Awards: Complete Winners List




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0118489 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017423629760742 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how