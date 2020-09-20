Arkheron Thodol Premiere New Song "Archonsbane In Bloom" From Upcoming New Album "Rituals Of The Sovereign Heart"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Arkheron Thodol premiere a new song titled "Archonsbane In Bloom", taken from their upcoming second full-length "Rituals of the Sovereign Heart". The album is due to be released in October via Naturmacht Productions.



"Archonsbane In Bloom" is a spooky, glittering whisper that seductively beckons us, step by step, dreamily drifting among shining notes and shimmering mist. An earthy humming bass and percussive bolts encourage us forward, gradually elevating our pulse rate. Heavy, heaving chords introduce a feeling of menace within the dream, a menace that turns out to be a beast - whose attack is formed by blasting drums, swarming guitar abrasion and shrieks from a distance.



Yet brightness rises from the song like a glorious sunrise, sweeping in its scale, pitched to even greater heights of brilliance by glorious guitar soloing. Around the corner, the dream still awaits, but at the end the song becomes a stalking, stomping leviathan, somehow still majestic and thrilling - but irreversibly calamitous.

https://naturmachtproductions.bandcamp.com/track/archonsbane-in-bloom-2



