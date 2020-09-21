Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 21/09/2020

Evie Irie Releases New EP The Optimist Includes The New Single "Carry Your Heart"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Affirmed as a breaking artist-to-watch with nearly 8 million total streams and widespread acclaim from Billboard, NME, and more, seventeen-year-old Sydney-born singer/songwriter Evie Irie releases her much-anticipated new project, The Optimist EP, today via Republic Records.
She preceded its arrival with "Little More Love" earlier this summer. The track has already gathered 350K Spotify streams, while the Visualizer generated 130K YouTube views. The Interns touted "Little More Love" among, "14 Songs You Need To Hear This Week" and described it as "a weighty anthem that few new artists could give so much gusto to."

The new single "Carry Your Heart" illuminates her vulnerability and vitality all at once. Guitar sails over glassy production as she urges, "Carry your heart in mine," on the chantable refrain. Meanwhile, the EP culminates on the synth-driven "Sink Swim," which skitters between electronic-inflected verses, a danceable break, and a reminder, "Better live before you die."

Evie kicked off 2020 with the standalone single "Worst Enemy", which was produced by GRAMMY® Award winner Greg Kurstin [Sia, Pink] and co-written with Kurstin and Mozella [Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers]. "Worst Enemy" also attracted widespread tastemaker praise including Billboard, NME, and more. Idolator described it as "a brutally-honest pop song," and Clash observed, "It's easy to make comparisons to Lorde with the echoing choruses and the ability to execute catchy, electro-pop tracks, but Irie uses more grit and grime to add darker, bolder textures to the tune."

Evie Irie has been hailed as "one to watch" by her peers and music blogs alike blogs. Like some sort of pop alchemist, the Australian singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist turns self-described "weirdness" into universal wonder within her music. By 15-years-old, her talent and drive convinced mom and dad to allow her to move to Nashville where she cut her teeth at countless open mics before winding up in Los Angeles for a short time—a journey chronicled on her 2019 debut EP, 5 Weeks In LA.

Tallying just shy of 8 million streams in a few months' time, she garnered widespread acclaim from the likes of Refinery29, Idolator, and Atwood Magazine who christened her "one of the most promising teens of pop music today" on its "2020 Artists to Watch." Simultaneously, she shared the stage with everyone from Sigrid to Bastille. The year to come will certainly see Evie continue to bring new light to popular music and culture.

The Optimist EP
1. The Optimist
2. Little More Love
3. Carry Your Heart
4. Bitter
5. Sink Swim






