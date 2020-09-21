Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Oldies 21/09/2020

Spice Girls Announce First Time Ever Vinyl Reissue Of Their 2000 Final Studio Album Forever

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Spice Girls will re-release their 2000 album Forever for the first time on vinyl on November 20th. The platinum-selling album, which features tracks such as the UK No.1 hit "Goodbye" as well as the double A-sided single "Holler" and "Let Love Lead The Way," will be released on a 180g heavyweight vinyl. Originally released in November 2000, the vinyl will feature a gatefold sleeve, four collectable art prints and artwork specially re-created for this vinyl release, making it the ultimate collectable for any Spice Girls fan.
Forever was the Spice Girls' final studio album.

Last year, the Spice Girls reunited for a headline tour across the UK and Ireland, where they performed to over 700,000 fans. They are still to this date the highest-selling female group of all time, with their 1996 debut album Spice selling over 31 million copies worldwide.

Forever Full Deluxe Version Tracklisting:

1LP - Side A:
Holler
Tell Me Why
Let Love Lead The Way
Right Back At Ya
Get Down With Me
Wasting My Time

1LP - Side B:
Weekend Love
Time Goes By
If You Wanna Have Some Fun
Oxygen
Goodbye






