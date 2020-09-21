Spice Girls Announce First Time Ever Vinyl Reissue Of Their 2000 Final Studio Album Forever



Goodbye New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Spice Girls will re-release their 2000 album Forever for the first time on vinyl on November 20th. The platinum-selling album, which features tracks such as the UK No.1 hit " Goodbye " as well as the double A-sided single " Holler " and "Let Love Lead The Way," will be released on a 180g heavyweight vinyl. Originally released in November 2000, the vinyl will feature a gatefold sleeve, four collectable art prints and artwork specially re-created for this vinyl release, making it the ultimate collectable for any Spice Girls fan.Forever was the Spice Girls' final studio album.Last year, the Spice Girls reunited for a headline tour across the UK and Ireland, where they performed to over 700,000 fans. They are still to this date the highest-selling female group of all time, with their 1996 debut album Spice selling over 31 million copies worldwide.Forever Full Deluxe Version Tracklisting:1LP - Side A:HollerTell Me WhyLet Love Lead The WayRight Back At YaGet Down With MeWasting My Time1LP - Side B:Weekend LoveTime Goes ByIf You Wanna Have Some FunOxygenGoodbye



