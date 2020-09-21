Kevin Ross Enlists Jacob Latimore & Trevor Jackson For Social Impact Anthem "Real Black"





In addition to releasing new music, Ross launched a new live talk show, "The Mash|Up Show". Dubbed the "MASHUP King" by fans and music enthusiasts, the show is an extension of his signature viral brand that has amassed nearly 50 million views online. Special guests have included R&B Veteran Avant, R&B artist Adrian Marcel, Model & Author Don Benjamin, and more. "The Mash|Up Show" airs every Monday via Facebook Live. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Throughout his career, R&B triple threat Kevin Ross has used his gift of song as a tool to spread uplifting messages of love and positivity. As a response to the social unrest that took place this year, Ross wrote and produced a song that speaks to the heart of the black community and culture. For "Real Black", Ross enlisted Jacob Latimore (The Chi) and Trevor Jackson (Grown-ish) and together they delivered an empowering anthem that is sure to define 2020.About the project, Ross says "This song came together so organically. Started this song just days after George Floyd's passing. What I saw within the country and through social media was our culture showing a level of passion, conviction, and authenticity towards a cause that's bigger than us all. It was one of the only times that I felt everyone put their clout and BS to the side to stand together. Very honored to have Trevor and Jacob alongside me on this record. Three perspectives for one cause. There's no greater time to be young, gifted, and black.""Real Black" appears on leading independent music distribution company and record label EMPIRE's compilation album "EMPIRE Presents: Voice for Change, Vol. 1". 100% of the streaming and merchandise sales from the project will be donated to the ACLU to support Racial Justice, Voting Rights, Criminal Law and Immigrants' Rights programs. In addition to "Real Black", Kevin Ross also wrote and produced " Something's Gotta Give " performed by UK Singer and Influencer Sonna Rele.EMPIRE Presents: Voices For Change, Vol. 1 will be available on all streaming platforms on September 22. To presave the album, learn more about the ACLU and register to vote, visit: https://music.empi.re/voicesforchange1 Music has always been a passion for Washington, D.C. native, Kevin Ross. He attended a performing arts high school and went on to earn a degree from Berklee College of Music. His career began as a songwriter, getting his first placement with Jamie Foxx, which was followed by Ross writing and producing songs for such artists as Trey Songz, Toni Braxton, Tank, and Jacob Latimore.In 2017, Kevin released his long-awaited debut full length album, The Awakening. The album's first single, "Long Song Away" peaked at #1 on Billboard's Adult R&B Song chart and at Urban Contemporary Radio with the follow up single, " Don't Go ", cracking the Top 15. The chart-topping success of The Awakening led to Ross receiving several award nominations: Best New Artist (Soul Train Awards), Outstanding New Artist (NAACP Image Awards), and New R&B Artist (iHeart Radio Awards). Ross returned to the charts in 2020 after a brief hiatus with "Thing Called Love", reaching the Top 20 at Urban Adult Contemporary Radio.In addition to releasing new music, Ross launched a new live talk show, "The Mash|Up Show". Dubbed the "MASHUP King" by fans and music enthusiasts, the show is an extension of his signature viral brand that has amassed nearly 50 million views online. Special guests have included R&B Veteran Avant, R&B artist Adrian Marcel, Model & Author Don Benjamin, and more. "The Mash|Up Show" airs every Monday via Facebook Live.



