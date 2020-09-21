Rig Time! Releases Bold, Gritty Cover Of Dry Kill Logic's "Pain"





"Our cover of 'Pain' originated from being approached about contributing a nu metal cover song for an upcoming compilation. We tossed around a few ideas and decided on Dry Kill Logic. When I think of bands from the early "Nu metal days", DKL always comes to mind with the utmost admiration. They were a band that had that killer "nu" groove but always felt like a more of a hardcore & 90's metalcore vibe. We've always been known for being groove oriented and very heavy, so this song fit well. We stuck to the original formula but still made it ours. A little more dirty, grimy and noisy. Since we're all in a moment where touring isn't an option, this was a fun way to stay active as we prepare for our next original release to come out." - Bryan (VocalistDrummer)



Vocalist/Drummer Bryan W. Fleming "...offers relentless rhythms with industrial precision as well as a smart beat changing sensibility" and Guitarist/Bassist Rebecca Fleming's "...guitar is mean, saturated and dogmatically singular." Outburn Magazine declared, also noting "...for fans of earlier, angrier Godflesh."



New Noise Magazine said "Puncturing their blend of sludge and hardcore - with a tight embrace on powerviolence - the band kicks fast and dirgy tones, manifesting unbridled hatred." and likened RIG TIME! to heavyweights Xibalba and Harm's Way.



RIG TIME! executes a fierce live performance with precise and fearless transitions, always at astonishingly vulgar decibels. These two performers exhibit the force of a full band as they implement a complete Vocal/Guitar/Bass/Synth performance without backing tracks, never suppressing their magnitude of raw energy and emotion. The band is currently working on a follow up to the full length album "War" that was released on October 20, 2017 via Innerstrength Records.



RIG TIME! Live and in the studio is:

Bryan W. Fleming - Vocals, Drums, Synths

