Ray Cashman Drops Another Down Home Get It Done Combination Blues Rock Album

The mechanicals - Recorded at The Rock Shed in Houston, TX the album was engineered by Gary Belin. Produced by both Gary Belin & Ray Cashman. All songs written by Ray Cashman except for the two covers - track #5 Kim Wilson, Songs of Universal INC. and #10 Cody Canada & Ray New York, NY (Top40 Charts) You just can't keep a good man down and when Ray Cashman had two festival dates and eight show dates in Europe cave in on him due to the virus he just shifted his focus and finalized his new album. Ray is about as real as it gets when it comes to living and breathing blues day in and day out and he had been writing these songs for some time.For years Ray worked Austin, Nashville, and Europe and then the backwoods of Montgomery Texas called him home. Once he was back in his neck of the woods true to form new songs with regional influences began to surface. The man pens in the groove cool blues and rock tracks and even combines these two sounds to deliver his Ray Cashman distinct sound labeled as blues rock. Ray's newest album is titled "Palmetto & Pine" and the title track delivers that pure Ray Cashman Texas gulf coast musical gumbo sound.The album is revealing as it paints a montage of hard working men and women living in the land of oil production. Track number one is titled "Lafayette" and it's Ray's homage to the good people of the Louisiana town located on the gulf coast known for its culture rich ways and great food. Ray diversifies his new album as can be witnessed on track eight."Evangelina" is a rockabilly number if there ever was one with shades of the chick-a-boom Johnny Cash kind of feel. The album presents nine originals and two covers. One of the covers is a Ray Wylie Hubbard song "Cooler N Hell" which Cashman moves around a bit by delivering the track with a Lightin' Hopkins feel.Track two "Rainfall" takes center stage with a bluesy bump and grind presentation that is killer to say the least.Track seven "Southern Sister" is a blues tune that begins with a slow ear catching harp introduction with lyrics that speak to the folks living in the land where people say y'all.Ray Cashman moved back to southeastern Texas after working (writing and performing) in Austin and Nashville. He normally tours on a regular basis in both Europe and the U.S. but since CoVid he's sitting it out in the land of palmetto and pines for a spell. Most days you can find him on his porch with his guitar and pen and paper where he writes about working class folks, their lifestyles, friendship and hardship.The mechanicals - Recorded at The Rock Shed in Houston, TX the album was engineered by Gary Belin. Produced by both Gary Belin & Ray Cashman. All songs written by Ray Cashman except for the two covers - track #5 Kim Wilson, Songs of Universal INC. and #10 Cody Canada & Ray Wiley Hubbard



