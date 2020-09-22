Performance Artist AY Young - An Emerging Renewable Energy Leader Powered By Music





For more about the artist: https://www.aymusik.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) AY Young, founder, Battery Tour, was named by the United Nations as one of 17 Young Leaders for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); and to Fresh Energy's 2020 Energy News Network's "40 Under 40."On a biennial basis, the Office of the Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth recognizes 17 young change-makers, between the ages of 18 and 29, who are leading efforts to combat the world's most pressing issues and whose leadership is catalyzing the achievement of the SDGs.For the UN designation, these young leaders were selected from more than 18,000 nominations from 186 different countries to represent the diverse voices of young people from every region of the world, and are collectively responsible for activating millions of young people in support of the SDGs. Young is the only Youth Leader selected from the U.S.The Energy News Network's "40 Under 40" awards' program highlights emerging leaders and innovators from across the U.S. and their work in America's transition to a clean energy economy.Young is one of the first artists to power his concerts with 100 percent renewable energy and Battery Tour is designed to engage communities with fun, physical and digital, entertainment experiences focused on diversity and inclusion to enhance sustainable adoption, action and innovation. And, it's all powered with renewable resources and energy-storage technologies (such as solar & human powered batteries) and showcases current technology capacities and their impacts to raise awareness and ignite innovation for Beneficial Electrification (BE)."My ultimate goal is to get the world plugged into sustainability using music as a vehicle," Young says.Thor Dietrich, co-founder and CEO of the Battery Tour, says that he was inspired to create the company when he realized the power music has to unite people."The quality of consumables, such as energy and information, directly affects us. We have a responsibility to our personal health to educate, empower, and experience the highest quality of life. With Battery Tour, we engage everyone's passions to scale sustainable impact globally, uniting humanity through entertainment to fund, build, and secure our only future, a sustainable one," Dietrich says.As part of the Battery Tour, starting on September 18, Young will present six, weekly, social-distanced concerts at 6 p.m. in association with the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department around Kansas City with the goal of uniting the heartland's rich history, talent, and sustainable leadership.Founder video: https://youtu.be/htfB8sG-hlUGet plugged in at: https://www.batterytour.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aymusikInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/aymusik/Twitter: @aymusikAt age 29, AY Young is a singer/songwriter, dancer, producer, sustainability activist and entrepreneur. He grew up in Kansas City, MO and has organized and performed more than 800 concerts. He's opened for artists such as Wiz Khalifa, T-Pain, Aaron Carter and more.For more about the artist: https://www.aymusik.com/



