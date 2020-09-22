Future Utopia Reveals Brand New Video For Current Singles 'Do We Really Care? Pt.1 & Pt.2'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Under the moniker of Future
Utopia, world renowned artist and producer Fraser T Smith today reveals the brand new video for his single, 'Do We Really Care? Pt 1' featuring Tom Grennan and Tia Carys and 'Do We Really Care? Pt. 2' featuring Simon
Armitage.
The visually hypnotising, animated video was created in partnership by 1983 Creative, Ori Toor and Pentagram Design. Building on the album artwork, Ori Toor illustrated portraits of Tom Grennan and Tia Carys and created an illustrative city-scape backdrop - all in his signature colourful, psychedelic style.
The highly anticipated forthcoming album, '12 Questions', includes an incredible array of guest features including Stormzy, Dave, Kano, Ghetts and Bastille, as well as artists Es Devlin
and Katrin Fridriks, poets Simon
Armitage, Arlo Parks and Alysia Harris and former Black
Panther, Albert Woodfox. '12 Questions' will be released via London based artist services company Platoon and Fraser's own label 70Hz on 23rd October.
The album is based on a series of twelve universal, human and urgent questions, each of which is posed by Fraser to a different collaborator. The questions are born of Fraser's own anxieties concerning topics such as faith, freedom, race, gender, wealth, equality and ecology. The album runs as a continuous composition, with clear delineation between each of its twelve questions.
The current single, 'Do We Really Care? Pt. 1' features Tom Grennan and breaking Londoner Tia Carys on vocals and its threads of clarinet and saxophone transition into an expansive, haunting choral version of Lovin' Spoonful's 1966 classic Summer in the City. When posed the question, 'Do We Really Care?' on 'Do We Really Care? Pt.2,' Poet Laureate Simon
Armitage's potent words offer a touching yet sceptical response; 'here we go, planting our poppies then torching the forest, carelessly, serious'.
'12 Questions' is out on 23rd October via Platoon/70Hz.
12 Questions tracklist:
Fear Or Faith Pt.1 feat. Alysia Nicole
Harris
Promised Land feat. Mikky Ekko
Fear Or Faith Pt.2 feat. Idris Elba
How Much Is Enough? feat. Kojey Radical
Million$Bill feat. Kojey Radical, Easy Life
Do We Really Care? Pt.1 feat. Tom Grennan, Tia Carys
Do We Really Care? Pt.2 feat. Simon
Armitage
What's In A Name? feat. Dan Smith of Bastille
Why Are We So Divided, When We're So Connected? feat. Es Devlin
Children Of The Internet
feat. Dave, Es Devlin
How Do We Find Our Truth? / The Other Side feat. Stormzy, Beatrice Mushiya
What's The Cost Of Freedom? feat. Albert Woodfox
Freedom feat. Kano, Albert Woodfox
Mountain Girl feat. Ruelle
Is It Too Late To Save The Planet? feat. Katrin Fridriks
What Happens Next? / Way Back When feat. Lafawndah
Nature or Nurture? / Am I Built Like This? feat. Jelani Blackman, Ghetts
What Matters Most? feat. Arlo Parks
Stranger In The Night feat. Arlo Parks
What Is Love? / Bright Eye feat. Duckworth
Fear or Faith Pt.3 feat. Alysia Nicole
Harris