News
22/09/2020

Brandon Lay Releases New Single "Startin' Young"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) EMI Nashville's Brandon Lay releases new song "Startin' Young" today. Written by Brandon, Ross Copperman and Erik Dylan, "Startin' Young" follows the memories and regrets of a young couple not ready for the love they'd found. The girl never far from our protagonist's mind, Brandon sings, "When the thought of you runs through my mind either way I think, if I'da been a little older I coulda handled you better."
Fans can hear Brandon perform "Startin' Young" and more today live at 5pm CT on his official Instagram @BrandonLayMusic and again on Wednesday, Sep. 23 for Risky Jam 9pm CT @WhiskeyJam.

Called "A country-rock version of Bruce Springsteen" (Rolling Stone), Brandon tallies over 150M streams with songs including "Speakers, Bleachers and Preachers," "Yada Yada Yada," "For My Money" and more. For Brandon, whose hometown sits almost halfway in between two of music's most influential cities, inspiration came from all sides. "You were hearing out of each ear: rock & roll and R&B to the west in Memphis, and country to the east in Nashville," shares the Jackson, Tenn. native. Also an avid road warrior, Brandon has toured with some of country's biggest artists including Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell, Brantley Gilbert, Eli Young Band, Old Dominion and Kenny Chesney. For more information on Brandon, please visit www.BrandonLay.com.






