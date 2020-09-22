Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 22/09/2020

Lotion Princess Shares New Single 'Retrospect,' Double-Single Out Now

Lotion Princess Shares New Single 'Retrospect,' Double-Single Out Now
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Friday, Lotion Princess released their new single "Retrospect," part of their double-single release "In The Summer / Retrospect" out now on all platforms.

Last week, Northern Transmissions premiered the track, an honest and meditative song, in which songwriter Sasha Fried-Snoad delivers bittersweet vocals over a minimalist, refreshing instrumental. "Retrospect" comes out of a place of nostalgia and painful, but positive, growth. Fried-Snoad looks back on a series of tough personal dynamics that taught her a lot about herself and how to navigate relationships, with friends, lovers, and everything in between.

In July, Lotion Princess released "In The Summer", a fiery look back on a heated summer romance. The Line Of Best Fit offered the first look at the song, describing it as "running through the emotional complexities of one fleeting summer fling, Lotion Princess' delicate and soothing new song is made for when the sun sets late at night, but a darkness bubbles underneath." Together, the double-single paints a complete picture of heartache, acceptance, and personal growth. "In The Summer / Retrospect" is available on all digital streaming platforms and Bandcamp now.

Sasha Elisabeth started Lotion Princess in 2016 in a house known by its community as The Giant Peach following the worst breakup of her life, and she hasn't held anything back since. Lotion Princess found roots in the DIY music scene in Washington, DC, where she met friends and collaborators who joined up with the project, Katie Parker (bass, vocals), Andrew Grossman (guitar) and Tommy Sherrod (drums).

With a sound that's been called "an aural form of a cathartic walk in the woods" (DCist), Sasha delves into deeply personal narratives surrounding queer love and heartache, mental health, attachment, and their ever developing intersections. Hypnotic melodies and haunting vocals are a window into the world of the 28 year old pop song writer's search for meaning and abundance.






Most read news of the week
Ovtlier Sign To Zoid Entertainment; Release Single "Who We Are" On October 23, 2020
Clouzine's Fourth Anniversary Issue #24 Slated For October 2020 Will Announce Winners Of Clouzine International Music Awards Fall 2020
Joe Bonamassa Set To Perform First Ever Pay-Per-View Concert Giving Back To Musicians In Need
Trixie Mattel Reinterprets Lana Del Rey's "Video Games"
Podcasts Have Arrived On Amazon Music
Pop Smoke's "Mood Swings" Remix Ft. Lil Tjay & Summer Walker Out Now
New Anthem, "Healthcare Workers Rock!," Celebrates And Raises Funds For Frontline Medical Workers As They Continue To Fight Covid-19
Onemac Teams With James O'Connor And Kim Diaz-Smith For Powerful Musical Statement Against Our Culture Of Abuse Of Women
Listen To Music From Label That Set The Blueprint For Motown And Discovered Alice Coltrane




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0208011 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0044522285461426 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how