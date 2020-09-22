Pamela Hutchinson Of The Emotions Dies At Age 61





In loving memory, we are saddened to announce the passing of our sister, Pamela Rose Hutchinson, on Friday, September 18, 2020. Pam succumbed to health challenges that she'd been battling for several years. Now our beautiful sister will sing amongst the angels in heaven in perfect peace.



During this time, the family kindly asks for fans and friends to respect our privacy. We appreciate all kind words, photos, and videos you may want to post for our beloved Pamela and of course your loving prayers. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. We love you, Pamela!

Thank you and as always, You Got The Best of Our Love.

- The Emotions



Even at inception, the popular female soul group The Emotions was a family affair. From their early childhood, sisters Jeanette,



At Stax, the group was teamed with famed songwriters Isaac Hayes and



At this time,



The Emotions scored again the following year with the single "



In the mid 80s the group moved to Red Label Records and then Motown, scoring modest hits with "You're the One" and "Miss Your Love," before briefly retiring. They regrouped in the early 90s to perform a music version of their careers entitled Bigger than Bubblegum and releasing a live album in 1997. An excellent career retrospective was issued in 2016 titled Blessed: The Emotions Anthology. The Emotions continue to perform at smaller venues around the world and at private parties.

