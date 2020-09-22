Brand New BBC Radio 1 Dance Stream To Launch This October







Brand new 24-hour dance music stream Radio 1 Dance will launch on BBC Sounds on Friday 9 October 2020 at 6pm BST. Radio 1 Dance will bring together Radio 1's rich slate of existing dance programmes into a dedicated stream on BBC Sounds, making it even easier for current and new listeners to find them. The stream will provide a second chance to hear the station's world-famous DJs and mixes from all corners of the globe, offering something distinctly different for music fans to get stuck into.The BBC's first new 24-hour stream on BBC Sounds, Radio 1 Dance is designed to give young audiences even more flexibility to listen to their favourite BBC content outside of the more traditional linear schedules.From Monday - Thursday on Radio 1 Dance, Pete Tong's world-renowned Radio 1 show will fill the Drivetime slot (4pm-6pm), with exclusive mixes from some of the biggest names in electronic music on Radio 1 Dance Presents streaming from 6pm-7pm.Listeners can hear some of the best Essential Mixes from the archives on Radio 1's Classic Essential Mix from 7pm- 9pm, followed by Radio 1's Drum and Bass Show with Renee La Vice (9pm-11pm). Radio 1's Residency, the strand that brings listeners the biggest names in cutting-edge, forward-thinking dance music from across the club spectrum, can be heard from 11pm-1am, with the latest line up featuring Disclosure and Amelie Lens. A mix of back-to-back current, future and classic dance hits will provide the soundtrack during daytime seven days a week. Radio 1 Dance will provide the ultimate party destination on Friday nights, with three hours of Radio 1's Workout Anthems to lift the tempo (3pm-6pm) followed by Radio 1's Dance Party with Annie Mac (6pm-8pm) Danny Howard (8pm-10pm), Pete Tong (10pm-midnight) and Radio 1's Essential Mix (midnight-2am).The party continues on Saturday nights with a Radio 1's Dance Anthems with MistaJam (4pm-7pm), followed by Danny Howard's Club Mix (7pm-8pm), BBC Introducing Dance fronted by Jaguar (8pm-9pm), Radio 1's Essential Mix (9pm-11pm) and Diplo & Friends (11pm-1am).Sunday on Radio 1 Dance will be dedicated to laid-back vibes with artist-curated mixes designed to unwind the mind on Radio 1's Wind Down streaming from 4am-8am, 12pm-2pm and 6pm-8pm.Pete Tong says: "This is a huge moment for the dance scene and I'm really excited that my Radio 1 show will be providing the soundtrack to Drivetime on Radio 1 Dance. I look forward to even more people getting to join us to hear the very best in dance and electronica every Monday to Thursday on the new stream."Aled Haydn Jones, Head of Radio 1, says: "This is a historic moment for Radio 1. Though the station's world-leading influence in the dance music scene has spanned decades, we're now able to stream all of our brilliant shows in one place on BBC Sounds."Radio 1 Dance will be the perfect accompaniment to Radio 1, offering something for everyone, from die-hard dance fans to those simply looking to inject some more energy into their day."




