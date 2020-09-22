St Louis Rapper Retro Champ Releases Linkin Park Cover "A Place For My Head"



Stream "A Place For My Head" here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/retrochampandthisisfalling/a-place-for-my-head.

Stream the music video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=khNFRcEhwcc&feature=emb_logo.

Directed by J.T. Ibanez (P.O.D., Slaves, Ashland, Picturesque)



Retro says, "With the 20 year anniversary for Linkin Park's 'Hybrid Theory' coming soon I wanted to do something special for it. I grew up listening to Linkin Park. They really inspired me when I was coming up. Making the track was a team effort. The track was produced by J.T. Ibanez and Isaac Etter. Isaac Etter not only sings on the track, he programmed and recorded all the instruments for it. The final touches came from veteran producer, James Paul Wisner (Underoath, Paramore, Hands Like Houses). James really brought the track to life with an amazing mix. The video was filmed with director, J.T. Ibanez (P.O.D., Slaves, Picturesque.)"



Retro Champ is always trying to keep things fresh by experimenting with different sounds and styles and is currently writing for his next EP. 2020 still might have a few more surprises from The Champ as he branches out.

Stream Retro Champ's 'F.Y.I.' EP here: https://open.spotify.com/album/2sLSMELwv51z1ZK36x0RxO?si=Y58CR0I1QGiB1yP4Ma8ACg

FB: www.facebook.com/theretrochamp

