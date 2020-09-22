TuneCore Offers Free Distribution On TikTok





About TuneCore

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, Mountain View, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo. https://www.tiktok.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "TuneCore's independent spirit aligns perfectly with TikTok's in supporting creative independence, with DIY music makers and home video creators coming together and producing engaging entertainment," said Andreea Gleeson, Chief Marketing Officer, TuneCoreTikTok, the world's most popular destination for short-form video, and TuneCore, the global leader in independent music distribution, today announced a first of its kind global Freemium promotion to allow artists to upload their music to TikTok via TuneCore for free.The promotion will run from Tuesday, September 22 until Tuesday, September 29. During this time, artists from all over the world are invited to upload one song onto the TuneCore platform, which will then be made available to TikTok's 100's of millions of users. Earlier this year, TuneCore parent Believe signed a multi-year partnership with TikTok, allowing Believe and TuneCore artists to benefit from more market coverage on TikTok as well as optimized revenue opportunities. Artists who take advantage of the Freemium promotion will benefit from the partnership.Since TuneCore launched distribution to TikTok in October 2019, some 320k of its artists have distributed over 333k releases to the platform. Many songs have gone viral, giving some of TuneCore's lesser known artists the ability to break out in a way that wasn't previously possible. Several TuneCore artists have reached iconic status on the platform, namely, Atlanta HipHop artist Mr. 2 -17, whose song "Spaz," has been used in over 2.5 million TikTok videos CREATED/ Video Creations , sparking a global dance challenge. Orlando pop group, SALES, TuneCore artists since 2014, have had their song "Chinese New Year," hit 2.1 million videos, popular across all demographics of TikTok users for a wide range of videos. And The Dice Beat Pt.1, also a dance challenge, has amassed over 1.5M videos."TuneCore artists have a great track record on TikTok. The innovative platform has become an important destination for independent artists to gain exposure with global audiences," stated Andreea Gleeson, Chief Marketing Officer, TuneCore. "TuneCore's independent spirit aligns perfectly with TikTok's in supporting creative independence, with DIY musicians and short-form video creators coming together and producing engaging entertainment. With this promotion, we encourage artists to step forward, take a risk, and get their music heard by new audiences, expand their fanbase and even go viral!"Commented Brandon Holman, Label Partnerships Manager at TikTok, "TikTok is proud to support independent artists and we're excited to hear and see the creativity stemming from TuneCore artists participating in this promotion."Songs submitted during the Freemium promotion will be available to TikTok users for one year, with an option to continue. Normally the price for uploading songs to TuneCore is $9.99 per song and $29.99 per album for the first year.About TuneCoreTuneCore is the global platform for independent musicians to build audiences and careers — with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, Atlanta, and Austin, and global operations in the UK, Australia, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, India, and Brazil. For additional information, please visit https://www.tunecore.com.About TikTokTikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, Mountain View, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo. https://www.tiktok.com.



