Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 22/09/2020

Global Superstar Sam Smith Announces New Single And Album

Global Superstar Sam Smith Announces New Single And Album
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Grammy, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning Sam Smith announces new single 'Diamonds' out now taken from their brand-new album 'Love Goes' released on 30th October through Capitol Records.

Fresh from the release of 'My Oasis',featuring the inimitable Burna Boy, new single 'Diamonds' showcases Sam's unforgettable vocals at their best with a defiant tale of love lived without regret. The video (watch here) sees direction from previous co-creator Luke Monaghan (How Do You Sleep, Too Good At Goodbyes, Writing's On The Wall) together, their work has garnered over 2.5 billion streams.

Building on the 30 billion career streams Sam has amassed and the global success of their debut and sophomore albums, both No.1, multi-platinum selling records in the UK and US, their highly anticipated third offering 'Love Goes' will be unveiled next month. For the artwork, Sam worked with world-renowned British fashion photographer and film-maker Alasdair McLellan (Vogue, Kim Jones, Louis Vuitton) to bring their vision to life.

For 'Love Goes', Sam has enlisted a roll call of revered collaborators from Steve Mac (Ed Sheeran, Celine Dion), Shellback/MXM (Robyn, Pink, Britney Spears), Labrinth (Love Goes title track), masterminds Stargate as well as good friend Guy Lawrence (Disclosure) and long-term collaborator Jimmy Napes to curate a collection of songs written over the last two years, all displaying individuality with every-one telling a different story.

Sam said 'The last two years has been the most experimental time of my life, personally but also musically. Every time I went into the studio, I promised myself I would shoot for the stars and have no limitations. The result has been so magical and so therapeutic and FUN. My love for music is so broad and all of my musical guilty pleasures became pleasures. No guilt, no shame, just the love of singing and creating and dancing. I am so thankful to every human who embraced my creativity and direction and allowed me to be whoever I wanted to be in that studio on that day…listen to these songs with an open heart and treat each song like a different flower from the garden, have fun with them, I tried not to take myself too seriously when writing a few of these songs. I hope they make you smile, because they made and make me.'

Alongside the recently released 'My Oasis' with Burna Boy, 'Love Goes' also features previously released bonus tracks with other notable co-collaborators including Normani, on the multi-platinum global hit 'Dancing With A Stranger', Calvin Harris with 'Promises' and Demi Lovato on 'I'm Ready' for this highly anticipated return.

LOVE GOES TRACKLISTING
1. Young
2. Diamonds
3. Another One
4. My Oasis (feat. Burna Boy)
5. So Serious
6. Dance ('Til You Love Someone Else)
7. For The Lover That I Lost
8. Breaking Hearts
9. Forgive Myself
10. Love Goes (feat. Labrinth)
11. Kids Again

BONUS TRACKS
1. Dancing With A Stranger (Sam Smith & Normani)
2. How Do You Sleep?
3. To Die For
4. I'm Ready (Sam Smith & Demi Lovato)
5. Fire On Fire
6. Promises (Calvin Harris & Sam Smith)






Most read news of the week
Ovtlier Sign To Zoid Entertainment; Release Single "Who We Are" On October 23, 2020
Clouzine's Fourth Anniversary Issue #24 Slated For October 2020 Will Announce Winners Of Clouzine International Music Awards Fall 2020
New Anthem, "Healthcare Workers Rock!," Celebrates And Raises Funds For Frontline Medical Workers As They Continue To Fight Covid-19
Trixie Mattel Reinterprets Lana Del Rey's "Video Games"
Podcasts Have Arrived On Amazon Music
Onemac Teams With James O'Connor And Kim Diaz-Smith For Powerful Musical Statement Against Our Culture Of Abuse Of Women
Pop Smoke's "Mood Swings" Remix Ft. Lil Tjay & Summer Walker Out Now
Listen To Music From Label That Set The Blueprint For Motown And Discovered Alice Coltrane
Laine Lonero Releases Debut Single "No Sweat"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0209689 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014729499816895 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how