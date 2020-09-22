Scarypoolparty Announces Live Stream Performances From The Wiltern



Live Shows To Take Place and Stream on Sunday,

WHO: Scarypoolparty

WHAT: Live Stream Performances

WHEN: Scarypoolparty will be performing three special shows live on Sunday,

The first live stream concert will take place at 12pm PT/3pm ET/8pm BT.

The second live stream concert of the evening will take place at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

In addition, Scarypoolparty will also be performing a VIP acoustic set at 5pm PT benefitting Crew Nation (see more details on VIP packages below.)



WHERE: Streaming live from The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California to fans all around the world.



HOW: Tickets are on sale now and available to purchase at Ticketmaster.com for fans in North America, starting at just $10 (no fees!). Fans can also purchase an exclusive vinyl merch bundle for the show, which will include a ticket to watch the live stream concert as well as a limited edition vinyl of Scarypoolparty's Doom Hologram EP.



VIP packages will also be available which will include a ticket to the live stream concert and access to an exclusive VIP acoustic performance by Scarypoolparty before the show at 5pm PT. Fans who want it all can purchase a VIP ticket + limited edition vinyl merch bundle which will include a ticket to the live stream concert, access to the exclusive VIP acoustic performance, and a limited edition vinyl of Scarypoolparty's Doom Hologram EP. A portion of proceeds from both VIP packages will be donated to Crew Nation - a global relief fund for live music crews whose jobs have been impacted due to concerts being on pause.



MORE: Scarypoolparty will be performing two full LIVE band sets from The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA on the same day. He'll also be the first artist to perform at The Wiltern since March. Fans who join early will enjoy a virtual backstage pass to the show with multiple cameras set up throughout the venue capturing live behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the artist before the show starts. These live concerts will feature first class show production including LED visuals. The concert is produced by Live Nation.



About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit livenationentertainment.com.



FOLLOW SCARYPOOLPARTY HERE:

Website: scarypoolparty.com

Facebook: facebook.com/Scarypoolparty

Instagram: instagram.com/scarypoolparty

YouTube: youtube.com/scarypoolparty

