Country Music Veteran Glen Templeton Finds His Voice In New Single



For fans of classic boot-stompers and modern barn-burners alike, "Country As You Wanna Get" proves to be Glen Templeton's most bona fide single to date. Southern bred and backwoods fed, Glen Templeton is one of the few artists whose never strayed from country music's red dirt roads.

"I won't say I've ever put out music that isn't authentic," Templeton admits, "But I can say that I've never felt more 'me' before.. I've never felt more like Glen Templeton than I do when I play this song, and being able to share it with the ones who've been here since I got my start is one of the highlights of my career."

The new track premiered on

"Country As You Wanna Get" is available everywhere now via Burning Ground Entertainment/KMG, powered by Sony Orchard. For more, visit www.glen-templeton.com! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Country As You Wanna Get" serves as blue-collared hero Glen Templeton's first release of 2020. Having built his reputation on delivering 100-proof, honky-tonk approved material, this upcoming single is as 'in your face country' as GT has ever been.For fans of classic boot-stompers and modern barn-burners alike, "Country As You Wanna Get" proves to be Glen Templeton's most bona fide single to date. Southern bred and backwoods fed, Glen Templeton is one of the few artists whose never strayed from country music's red dirt roads."I won't say I've ever put out music that isn't authentic," Templeton admits, "But I can say that I've never felt more 'me' before.. I've never felt more like Glen Templeton than I do when I play this song, and being able to share it with the ones who've been here since I got my start is one of the highlights of my career."The new track premiered on Sounds Like Nashville, who said in their article, "Glen Templeton is showing just how country he really is with his rowdy new song." The publication went on to share, "Not only does the song's content celebrate the country life, but the production on 'Country As You Wanna Get' is as country as it gets, with an energetic mix of fiddle, steel guitar, electric guitar and drums that echos country music of the past.""Country As You Wanna Get" is available everywhere now via Burning Ground Entertainment/KMG, powered by Sony Orchard. For more, visit www.glen-templeton.com!



