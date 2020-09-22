'Dreams And Devastation' LP By San Francisco's Knightressm1 Ft. Whitesnake, Kristin Hersh/50Footwave Members





"This music is superb, impeccably performed and produced, and clearly involves musicians of the highest caliber. Nothing short of stellar, clearly making this a band to watch in 2020" - Big Takeover Magazine



"[KnightressM1] adds much flavor to an already flavorful track... symphonic justice... new and original cinematic flare" - Jammerzine



"Built on taut bundles of sonics, dexterous weaves and dark designs. And these it uses to build weight through layer upon layer being perfectly placed one on the other until the light can no longer get in... if this is the sound of where the genre is at today, count me back in the game" - Dancing About Architecture





San Francisco Bay Area outfit KnightressM1 presents their debut album 'Dreams and Devastation', a 12-song ambitious concept album that explores both the emotional depths of personal transformation and the journey of cosmic awakening. Co-produced by Palen and esteemed producer John "Lou" Lousteau (Foo Fighters, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett), it was recorded at Foo Fighters' acclaimed Studio 606 near LA.



KnightressM1 is a power rock trio based in Oakland. Formed in 2011 by violinist, vocalist, pianist and composer Emily Palen with support from drummer Rob Ahlers (50FOOTWAVE, Kristin Hersh), KnightressM1 was joined by bassist Uriah



Earlier, the band presented singles 'Lock & Key' and 'Polarity Integrate', along with stunning accompanying videos. KnightressM1 is the sonic manifestation of Palen's heart - relentless, always reaching for beauty and absolutely driven by intensity. Their music is fascinating in the integration of specific musical frequencies - the further Palen ventures in this sonic journey, the heavier and heavier the sound gets. The crushing intricate rhythm section blends harmoniously with her driving, searing electricified violin tone as the lead.



"If I could pour out my heart for everyone to feel, see and hear, it is 'Dreams & Devastation'. I've always had this unshakeable knowing that we, as a plant are on the cusp of radical evolution. As a musician I have been drawn to deepen my work into it's most authentic core. This album is the evolution of that path up until this point. It is energetically designed to inspire awaken the slumbered, bring peace to the peaceless and inescapable truth to the predator. We must have the courage to face our own pain, realize our own potential and step up into our power so we can help shift the tide of the planet towards a free and sustainable future. This album is the soundtrack to that vision," says Emily Palen.



"This is also a tale of my own healing, songs that helped me to get through impossible places.



The embodiment of musical manifestations, KnightressM1 is based on the thematic concept of a female galactic warrior, who comes to Earth to bring justice, hunt corruption and restore truth. Within universal language, M1 is code for unity. This is her identifier. Her frequency. KnightressM1 (KM1) is the vessel through which Palen creates and shares her unique contributions to what is more commonly known here on earth as the music industry.



Palen is a a classically-trained virtuoso has spent her life mastering violin, piano, singing and composition. As a young adult, she began exploring the concept of transmitting consciousness through improvisation. Emily explored this power through sacred solfeggio in the steadfast belief that these specific audio tones have transformative power.



Since releasing her first solo violin improv album 'Glass ~ Live at



As of



TRACK LIST

01. Butterfly

02. Polarity Integrate

03. Lock & Key

04. Supernova

05. Force of Nature

06. Raising Light

07. Minutes

08. Fire

09. Desolation Heartbreak

10. Gates of Dawn

11. Stars From My Sky

12. Zero Point



Emily Palen - Co-producer, music, lyrics, art direction

John Lousteau - Co-producer, recording engineer, tape engineer, mixing engineer

Mastered by Yossi Shakked

Recorded and mixed at Studio 606

Emily Palen - Violin, vocals, Hammond B3 organ, keyboards, synthesizers, back vocals

Rob Ahlers ~ Drums

Uriah

Mick Murphy ~ Guitar on certain tracks

John Lousteau ~ Percussion, back vocals

Cover artwork photo by Nick Bellarosa

Graphic Design by

Album notes ~ tuned to 528 hz, drums and bass recorded to tape

