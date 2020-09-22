Short-Haired Domestic (Lee & Tim Friese-Greene Of Talk Talk) Releases Japanese, German Singles Ahead Of Debut LP





Calcium Chloride CaCl 009 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Trailblazing British producer Tim Friese-Greene presents two tracks from his new Short-Haired Domestic project ahead of the eponymous album's release. 'A song in Japanese about trying things out before committing' and 'A song in German concerning gardens and goodbyes' offer a refreshing taste of their eponymous debut long-play.Best known for his celebrated production work with Talk Talk and Catherine Wheel (often dubbed the silent member of the former group), this new duo features stunning vocals by wife Lee Friese-Greene of 90's London Riot Grrl band Sidi Bou Said and currently lead vocalist and guitar player for Pavlova.Each track on the new album features vocals in a different language. At their heart are a breakbeat loop, sampled fragments, scratching, insistent funk and Latin rhythms, surprising appearances of acoustic guitar and just about every sound that's possible to wring from a WASP synthesizer.The result is melancholic and driven with a pop edge and sensibility. Avoiding any whiff of 'divaness' in the vocals, these songs instead allow emotion to be largely generated by the music as a response to the lyric.Earlier in 2020, the duo released singles 'A song in Spanish addressed to men who drive big cars' and 'A song in Latin... A song in Hindi...', along with a fun and clever video for 'A song in Latin about the importance of comfortable shoes' (produced by Dylan Friese-Greene and filmed by Jake Friese-Greene).Apart from is work with Talk Talk and Catherine Wheel, Friese-Greene has also produced works by Lush, Thomas Dolby, Sidi Bou Said and Firefly Burning. AllMusic describes him as "renowned for his unerring sense of atmosphere and nuance, Tim Friese-Greene was among the most innovative -- albeit underrecognized -- producers of his era".After 1995, he shifted his primary focus to creating music as a solo artist, issuing various releases under his own name and as Heligoland. Short-Haired Domestic is the next step in a logical progression for this producer.On October 2, the duo will release their 'Short-Haired Domestic' debut LP on vinyl and CD, as well as digitally across digital platforms. It can be obtained directly from the artist via Bandcamp.TRACK LIST1. A song in Latin about the importance of comfortable shoes2. A song in Spanish addressed to men who drive big cars3. A song in Japanese about trying things out before committing4. A song in Bulgarian for lovers of gin5. A song in German concerning gardens and goodbyes6. A song in Italian saluting his mother7. A song in Danish in which there is much discontent8. A song in Hindi for insomniacs9. A song in Yoruba about leaves, memory and timeWritten and performed by Tim Friese-Greene and Lee Friese-GreeneRecorded and mixed at The Hold, TotnesMastered by Caspar Sutton-Jones at Gearbox Records andSteve Kitch at AudiomasterSleeve artwork by Left BridgeCalcium Chloride CaCl 009



