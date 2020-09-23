Chris Brown & Young Thug Release Video For 'Say You Love Me'



Slime & B has been streamed (audio and video) over 663 million times worldwide across all platforms since its May 5, 2020 release via RCA Records. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chris Brown and Young Thug have released the animated new video for " Say You Love Me " from their joint mixtape Slime & B.The continuation of the storyline from the " Go Crazy " video, which has been viewed over 46 million times to date, the " Say You Love Me " video is the brainchild of Brown and his core team of creatives - Mat Fuller, Matt Goldstein and Jake Miosge. Developed over the course of two months, the video pushes the medium of animation and highlights the team's affinity with sci-fi, animated TV/films and space. Collaborating with feature film animators, directors and content creators, Chris and his team have several projects slated for release in the future that will further cement the talent and creativity the world knows from him as an artist.The video was written and directed by Mat Fuller with animation created by Dark Matter FX's Joe Hobach (Game Of Thrones, Night At The Museum, Ghost Rider, King Kong, Sin City, Blade: Trinity, The Fast & the Furious), Eric Molina (Yahoo Sports, Super Bowl Live, NFL), and Tony Castro (Agents Of Shield, The Smurfs, Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, Bad Universe).Slime & B has been streamed (audio and video) over 663 million times worldwide across all platforms since its May 5, 2020 release via RCA Records.



