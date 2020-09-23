Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 23/09/2020

Chris Brown & Young Thug Release Video For 'Say You Love Me'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chris Brown and Young Thug have released the animated new video for "Say You Love Me" from their joint mixtape Slime & B.
The continuation of the storyline from the "Go Crazy" video, which has been viewed over 46 million times to date, the "Say You Love Me" video is the brainchild of Brown and his core team of creatives - Mat Fuller, Matt Goldstein and Jake Miosge. Developed over the course of two months, the video pushes the medium of animation and highlights the team's affinity with sci-fi, animated TV/films and space. Collaborating with feature film animators, directors and content creators, Chris and his team have several projects slated for release in the future that will further cement the talent and creativity the world knows from him as an artist.

The video was written and directed by Mat Fuller with animation created by Dark Matter FX's Joe Hobach (Game Of Thrones, Night At The Museum, Ghost Rider, King Kong, Sin City, Blade: Trinity, The Fast & the Furious), Eric Molina (Yahoo Sports, Super Bowl Live, NFL), and Tony Castro (Agents Of Shield, The Smurfs, Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, Bad Universe).

Slime & B has been streamed (audio and video) over 663 million times worldwide across all platforms since its May 5, 2020 release via RCA Records.






Most read news of the week
Clouzine's Fourth Anniversary Issue #24 Slated For October 2020 Will Announce Winners Of Clouzine International Music Awards Fall 2020
New Anthem, "Healthcare Workers Rock!," Celebrates And Raises Funds For Frontline Medical Workers As They Continue To Fight Covid-19
Onemac Teams With James O'Connor And Kim Diaz-Smith For Powerful Musical Statement Against Our Culture Of Abuse Of Women
Podcasts Have Arrived On Amazon Music
Pop Smoke's "Mood Swings" Remix Ft. Lil Tjay & Summer Walker Out Now
Laine Lonero Releases Debut Single "No Sweat"
Bon Jovi & Jennifer Nettles "Do What You Can" Country Single Available Now
Listen To Music From Label That Set The Blueprint For Motown And Discovered Alice Coltrane
Handsome Ghost's 'Some Still Morning' Is A Stirring Creative Renewal




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0250950 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013468265533447 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how