News
Movies 23/09/2020

HBO Releases Official Trailer For "David Byrne's American Utopia" Spike Lee Film

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) HBO has released the official trailer for David Byrne's American Utopia, which will debut October 17 at 8pm ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The special event, directed by Spike Lee, presents a one-of-a-kind, dynamic film that gives audiences access to Byrne's critically-acclaimed Broadway show that played to sold-out, record-breaking audiences. The filmed version was recorded during its late 2019 to early 2020 run at Broadway's Hudson Theatre in New York City.

David Byrne is joined by an ensemble of eleven musicians, singers, and dancers from around the globe, inviting audiences into a joyous dreamworld where human connection, self-evolution, and social justice are paramount. They perform songs from Byrne's 2018 album American Utopia and from Talking Heads. The original album and the Broadway cast recording are available on Nonesuch Records.

American Utopia is a multifaceted event that encompasses social impact voting initiatives, engaging with call-to-action organizations to increase voter education, mobilization, and vote-by-mail efforts this November, including through myamericanutopia.com, which provides real-time information to register to vote, check your registration status, and request a mail-in ballot.

The HBO Special Event in partnership with Participant, River Road Entertainment and Warner Music Entertainment is produced by David Byrne's Todomundo and Lee's Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks production companies and executive produced by RadicalMedia.






