News
Country 23/09/2020

Luke Combs Nominated For Four Billboard Music Awards

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Luke Combs is nominated for four awards at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards: the Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album for his platinum-certified, global #1 record, What You See Is What You Get. The awards ceremony will be broadcast on NBC on Wednesday, October 14 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.

These recognitions are just the latest in a series of groundbreaking and historic years for Combs, who won two awards last week at the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards-Album of the Year (What You See Is What You Get) and Male Artist of the Year-and is also nominated for six awards at the 54th CMA Awards including Entertainer of the Year.

Moreover, Combs will release his anticipated new deluxe album, What You See Ain't Always What You Get, October 23 on River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (pre-order/pre-save here). The extended edition will feature all 18 songs from What You See Is What You Get as well as five new tracks including "Without You," a new collaboration with Amanda Shires. S

Continuing his triumphant run at country radio, Combs' single, "Lovin' On You," is currently #1 on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart for the second-consecutive week while also spending its fourth week atop the Billboard Country Airplay chart. This is his ninth-consecutive #1 single-a first on Billboard's Country Airplay chart-as well as his eighth single to spend multiple weeks atop the chart, sixth-consecutive, multi-week #1 and fourth single to spend four or more weeks at #1. Combs also recently made history as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart-breaking Taylor Swift's previously held record at 24 weeks. The achievement comes as What You See Is What You Get topped the chart for the 25th time earlier this summer, while his 2017 debut, This One's For You, has spent 50 non-consecutive weeks at #1-tying the record for the longest reign atop the chart with Shania Twain's Come On Over in 1997.






