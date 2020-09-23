Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Oldies 23/09/2020

Seether To Release Three Classic Albums On Vinyl For The First Time On Nov. 13

Seether To Release Three Classic Albums On Vinyl For The First Time On Nov. 13
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum rock band SEETHER, in celebration of the band's 20-year anniversary, today announced the release of three of their classic albums - Disclaimer II, Karma And Effect, and Finding Beauty In Negative Spaces - on vinyl for the very first time on November 13th, 2020 via Craft Recordings. Released early in the band's remarkable run, these three albums exemplify the distinctive musicianship and song-craft for which SEETHER are best known and helped solidify them as one of the most successful hard rock bands in the world.

SEETHER continue to prove their staying power and add to their expansive catalogue with the release of their 8th studio album, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum (If You Want Peace, Prepare for War) via Fantasy Records last month. Lead single "Dangerous" is currently #3 at Rock Radio, marking the band's 18th Top 5 single over the course of their impressive career.

Disclaimer II is SEETHER's second studio album originally released in 2004 and serves as a recompilation of their debut album, Disclaimer. It includes the 12 original tracks (although slightly remixed) as well as eight additional tracks including the smash hit and RIAA-certified Platinum electric ballad "Broken" featuring Amy Lee of Evanescence. The album is now RIAA-certified Platinum as well. This new 2-LP set is available everywhere on Raspberry Red opaque vinyl, and a limited-edition pressing on Pink Splatter opaque vinyl is available in the band's webstore.

Karma And Effect was the follow-up to Disclaimer II and upon its release in 2005 debuted in the Top 10 globally and is now RIAA-certified Gold. This 2-LP set features artwork etching on side D and is available everywhere on Burgundy opaque vinyl, and a limited-edition pressing on translucent Red Splatter vinyl is available in the band's webstore.

Finding Beauty In Negative Spaces is SEETHER's fourth studio album and was originally released in 2007 and is RIAA-certified Gold. It features the band's biggest single, "Fake It," as well as "Rise Above This" and "Remedy," all of which were Top 10 singles with the former two reaching #1 on several Billboard charts. This 2-LP set features artwork etching on side D and is available everywhere on Lavender opaque vinyl, and a limited-edition pressing on translucent Purple Splatter vinyl is available in the band's webstore.






Most read news of the week
Clouzine's Fourth Anniversary Issue #24 Slated For October 2020 Will Announce Winners Of Clouzine International Music Awards Fall 2020
New Anthem, "Healthcare Workers Rock!," Celebrates And Raises Funds For Frontline Medical Workers As They Continue To Fight Covid-19
Onemac Teams With James O'Connor And Kim Diaz-Smith For Powerful Musical Statement Against Our Culture Of Abuse Of Women
Podcasts Have Arrived On Amazon Music
Pop Smoke's "Mood Swings" Remix Ft. Lil Tjay & Summer Walker Out Now
Bon Jovi & Jennifer Nettles "Do What You Can" Country Single Available Now
Listen To Music From Label That Set The Blueprint For Motown And Discovered Alice Coltrane
Handsome Ghost's 'Some Still Morning' Is A Stirring Creative Renewal
Lady Gaga Releases Short Film For "911"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0188479 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012967586517334 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how