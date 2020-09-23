Andrew Jannakos Makes Billboard Chart Debut With 'Gone Too Soon'





Just two and half years ago, Andrew wasn't even dreaming about a career in music. When he performed his blind audition for The Voice in the spring of 2019, it was his first time performing solo for a live audience. Not many can boast an audience of 12 million for their first ever gig. Andrew left The Voice with praise from New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country singer/songwriter Andrew Jannakos debuts on the Billboard charts with his independently-released new song "Gone Too Soon." Encompassing the song's first three days of commercial availability, "Gone Too Soon" sold 28,000 downloads and drew 2.4 million digital streams to launch at #65 on Billboard's Hot 100, #12 on the Hot Country Songs chart and #1 on Emerging Artists. The song also debuts at #2 for all-genre Digital Song Sales and #1 on Country Digital Song Sales.The independent artist released the track last Tuesday only to see it rocket to the top of the iTunes all-genre and country song charts in the US, and remain there for much of the week. Previews of the song received an explosive response on TikTok earlier this summer; earning nearly a million likes, over nine million views and helping Andrew build an audience of well over 600K subscribers on the platform. The song had already earned an astounding 8K Shazam searches before being released on digital platforms. Billboard says "You may remember Jannakos from his blind audition for The Voice in 2019, but if you don't, prepare to be hearing his name a lot more soon."Andrew's genuine personality and unique voice resonate through his music. A true blend of homegrown roots and modern country for the next generation, he says that having people 'connect' to his music is what it's all about. The 26 year old Flowery Branch, GA native has been blown away by the diversity of listeners who have already been commenting and sharing snippets of his music on social media. A truly 21st century country music success story in the making, Andrew's deeply felt songs and vocals are immediately connecting with fans, mediated completely through social media.Just two and half years ago, Andrew wasn't even dreaming about a career in music. When he performed his blind audition for The Voice in the spring of 2019, it was his first time performing solo for a live audience. Not many can boast an audience of 12 million for their first ever gig. Andrew left The Voice with praise from Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine, and a great deal more experience than he had before, but to make a career in music he still had to figure out how to make his own way and build an audience from the ground up. Cutting his teeth on the likes of Brad Paisley and Garth Brooks yet finding inspiration from acts like Kane Brown and Sam Hunt, Andrew aims to carve his own path in country music now.



