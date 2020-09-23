Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 23/09/2020

Elixir Unveils New Bass Player Mark Mulcaster

Elixir Unveils New Bass Player Mark Mulcaster
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New Wave Of British Heavy Metal veterans Elixir has announced that they have recruited former Solsikk bass player Mark Mulcaster into the band. Elixir guitarist, Phil Denton, explains:

"Mark was on our wanted list in the summer of 2019, but unfortunately was away on holiday the weekend that we held auditions. From the batch of bass players that we did audition that weekend, we were very impressed with Luke Fabian's energy and style, and he was subsequently chosen to record the new album with a view to joining permanently.

"However, with the album recorded, we felt that Mark deserved a chance to show what he could do, and after a very good rehearsal session, we had to make a difficult choice. Luke did a fantastic job recording the album, and his energy and style shone through on those recordings. However, when it came to playing the old material, we felt that Luke was imposing his own style on the songs just a little too much. Whilst this isn't particularly a bad thing, we found that Mark had a sound closer to (original bass player and founding member) Kevin Dobb's, and played the songs closer to their original versions.

"On reflection, we felt that our fans would appreciate hearing the old stage favourites in as close a form to the original recordings that they know and love as possible. It was always our intention to continue Kev's legacy in the best way that we possibly could, and feel that Mark is the man to help us do that.

"Therefore, we took the decision to go with Mark for all future live shows and recordings.
We thank Luke for his great contribution on 'Voyage Of The Eagle' and wish him all the best for the future, and welcome Mark to Elixir."






Most read news of the week
Clouzine's Fourth Anniversary Issue #24 Slated For October 2020 Will Announce Winners Of Clouzine International Music Awards Fall 2020
New Anthem, "Healthcare Workers Rock!," Celebrates And Raises Funds For Frontline Medical Workers As They Continue To Fight Covid-19
Podcasts Have Arrived On Amazon Music
Pop Smoke's "Mood Swings" Remix Ft. Lil Tjay & Summer Walker Out Now
Bon Jovi & Jennifer Nettles "Do What You Can" Country Single Available Now
Listen To Music From Label That Set The Blueprint For Motown And Discovered Alice Coltrane
Arkheron Thodol Premiere New Song "Archonsbane In Bloom" From Upcoming New Album "Rituals Of The Sovereign Heart"
Lady Gaga Releases Short Film For "911"
Handsome Ghost's 'Some Still Morning' Is A Stirring Creative Renewal




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0203600 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016069412231445 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how