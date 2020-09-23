Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Music Industry 23/09/2020

Made In East New York LLC

Made In East New York LLC
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Partnerships and Collaborations are the key to my success"
Made In East New York LLC is a multimedia music publishing and entertainment company that exemplifies the talent, discipline and focus of its founder Multi-Platinum record producer Jack Knight (previously wrote, composed and produced songs for Diddy, Faith Evans, Jennifer Lopez, Total, Notorious B.I.G, Carl Thomas, Lil'Kim, Snoop Dogg, Keisha Cole).

MIENY features the collective talent of some of the music industry's top hip hop producers, and song writers offering stellar music distribution services and is an independent record label. MIENY is celebrating the success of their newly signed artist KiDi. KiDi is a Ghanaian high-life and afro-beats singer-songwriter who is best known for his hit single Odo, for which he won the Highlife Song of the Year at the 2018 Ghana Music Awards. KiDi also won Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2019 Ghana Music Awards as well as Album of the Year for his debut album Sugar at the 2020 Ghana Music Awards. Music Icon

Teddy Riley is a partner to the label and music producer. Teddy produced hits for Michael Jackson, Bobby Brown, Keith Sweat, Doug E. Fresh, Heavy D & the Boyz and Hi-Five. GRAMMY Award Winning songwriter Carlos Battey of Jackie Boyz takes on duties as the Director of A&R and Michaela "Mickey" Shiloh a multi-platinum selling songwriter and Founder of HRDRV.com is the Director of Business Development.

"Jack Knight has been a songwriting and production partner of mine since the days of Blackstreet. "I'm excited to be forming a worldwide strategic alliance with him in this new era of music." Teddy Riley (King of New Jack Swing)

EMPIRE Publishing welcomes Jack Knight and artists (KiDi, Shane Anderson) to a covetable roster of talent that EMPIRE partnered with over the years ranging from Chronixx, Snoop Dogg, Freddie Gibbs, Fat Joe, Rapsody, Tyga, Cardi B and many more. Al 'Butter' Mclean and Vinny Kumar both have an eye and ear for talent. Collectively, they have signed and worked with musical heavyweights, past and present. Some of these include (but not exclusive to): Childish Gambino, Mike Will Made It, Noah "40" Shebib, 50 Cent, producer !llmind.

"Jack Knight has been a friend for decades. His consistency and growth from being an artist, hit making producer, great father to a worldwide music label and publisher is not a surprise." Al 'Butter' Mclean EMPIRE Publishing Executive

By administrating Made In East New York LLC Publishing catalog, EMPIRE will solidify MIENY's mission to bring their artists more revenue streams, transparency and opportunities in their music careers.






