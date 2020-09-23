Justin Biltonen Releases "Worth Hanging Onto" Music Video





For Justin Biltonen, this is a year filled to the brim with growth, opportunities and artist milestones. The "Worth Hanging Onto" music video will mark Justin Biltonen's career debut on CMT on Sept 25 and pave the way for his next chapter in country music. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Justin Biltonen might be taking his first steps as a country artist, but he's no stranger to the music scene. As the current bassist of 3 Doors Down, Biltonen has shared stages with the best of them, and while his solo career is a new endeavor, country music feels just like an old friend. It is with this spirit that Justin Biltonen releases his debut music video "Worth Hanging Onto.""Worth Hanging Onto" embodies genuine country music at its core; it's about cherishing your roots, keeping the things you love most close to your heart, and honoring the moments that made you who you are."I've always believed that the only way to make something last is to take care of it," says Biltonen. "I think life is all about prioritizing and figuring out what's most important to you. That's what this song is all about."The music video features a number of items that Justin holds dear, including his great uncle's bible, his favorite pair of Tecova boots, pieces from his collection of Native-made sterling and turquoise, and a rifle gifted to him by the late, great Charlie Daniels."That [.44Mag Lever-Action] Rifle is something I'll cherish for the rest of my life," Justin reveals, "I was fortunate enough to play his 80th birthday party with the band, and Mr. Charlie Daniels gifted a Henry gun to each of us. The entire experience is something I will never forget."For Justin Biltonen, this is a year filled to the brim with growth, opportunities and artist milestones. The "Worth Hanging Onto" music video will mark Justin Biltonen's career debut on CMT on Sept 25 and pave the way for his next chapter in country music.



