Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 23/09/2020

New Jazz Infused Hip Hop From London Emcee Watusi

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) At a time when positivity feels like an endangered species on the brink of extinction, London artist Watusi87 returns with his latest album and a much needed helping of good vibes.

'Flava' arrives a year after Watusi's debut, 'Moments Of Truth', was given life, introducing many listeners to an artist who thrives on honesty and openness; qualities it could be argued are lacking from a lot of today's hip hop.

With Flava, Watsui87 wanted to make an album that would allow engagement with younger generations, in the hopes of providing a positive soundtrack while they navigate life and its many challenges. He has succeeded too, thanks to the creation of an album which delivers strong messages while maintaining a light-hearted attitude, which prevents it falling foul under the weight of its own importance.

Production on Flava is handled in full by London-based duo, Hybrid Freqs, who bring their particular brand of bespoke beat-making to the mix. It was a smart move by Watusi, as it gives the album the cohesion needed and also allows for him to find a good synchronicity with his production team; something that is harder to accomplish when you're working with multiple names.

It's a richly varied selection of beats too, with the luxurious funk rhythms of 'Wagwan' and the drum-heavy horn-flecked strains of 'Gossamer Thread', sitting comfortably next to the uplifting melody of 'Jenga' and the freeform jazz vibes of 'Like Water'. Varied but with a unifying thread, which ties the album together perfectly.

Another positive aspect of Flava is its use of skits. A trend that has slowed down drastically since the heyday of the 90's, but one that provided a lot of older heads with some of their fondest rap related memories. Introducing this lost joy to the younger generations is something we should all encourage. It's also worth mentioning Watusi's conscious effort to avoid using expletives on the record; an admirable feat by today's industry standards.

Aside from Watusi87 and Hybrid Freqs, the album offers up a couple more contributions along the way. Grime legend, Durrty Goodz, joins Watusi on the aforementioned 'Wagwan', and there is also a sublime appearance from vocalist, Nadine Caesar, on 'Spears of Love'.






Most read news of the week
Clouzine's Fourth Anniversary Issue #24 Slated For October 2020 Will Announce Winners Of Clouzine International Music Awards Fall 2020
New Anthem, "Healthcare Workers Rock!," Celebrates And Raises Funds For Frontline Medical Workers As They Continue To Fight Covid-19
Arkheron Thodol Premiere New Song "Archonsbane In Bloom" From Upcoming New Album "Rituals Of The Sovereign Heart"
Podcasts Have Arrived On Amazon Music
Pop Smoke's "Mood Swings" Remix Ft. Lil Tjay & Summer Walker Out Now
Lady Gaga Releases Short Film For "911"
Bon Jovi & Jennifer Nettles "Do What You Can" Country Single Available Now
Da Music™ Remasters The Classics With Famed Musician And Producer, Danny Seraphine, Original Drummer And Founding Member Of Chicago For The Exclusive Quintessential Hits
John Legend Says He Is A "CBD Believer"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0252659 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0023560523986816 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how