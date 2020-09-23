Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 23/09/2020

Apeman Spaceman Condemn World Leaders & "Tidal Wave Of Bullsh*t" On New Single

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) London alt-rock post-punks Apeman Spaceman are pleased to announce the release of their new single 'Truth Is A Thing Of The Past' on 23rd September 2020, a searing indictment of the post-truth age and the demagogues who preside over it.

The track is accompanied by a self made tongue-in-cheek video (edited by Nick Mason) depicting world "leaders" Boris Johnson, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump as grotesque schoolboys, all mucking about in a beat-em-up video game without a care in the world, intercut with moments of terrifying reality.

Commenting on the single, frontman Johnny Cooke says: "We are in danger of losing our democracies to international gangs of sociopathic school boys playing games with the lives of billions, and the very fabric of society is being undermined by a tidal wave of bullsh*t. We must fight for the truth."

Following up their 2019 single 'Civil War', the new material sees the band delving ever deeper into their dark brand of alt-rock/post-punk, sketching guttural reflections on a modern world gone wrong, starring a bloodied cast of conflicted characters, all set against a planet plummeting towards civil war and self-invasion from plastic bottles.

Formed in Spring 2015 by Johnny Cooke and Rikki Mehta—both founding members of noughties post-punk band Dogs (Island Records)—Apeman Spaceman are completed by Alexi Christou and Ethan Kennedy. Brutal reflections on modern society, their manic, confrontational, and at times romantic songs are both informed by and a reaction to the increasingly messed up times we live in.

Released in 2016, the band's debut EP Have Not Love came with a brilliantly bizarre video for title track 'Have Not Love', made with film director Ben Charles Edwards and Sadie Frost. Since then the band have released a slew of standalone singles, including 'Check Me Out' (2018), Living In A Teacake (2019), and 'Civil War' (2019), picking up notable radio support from John Kennedy (Radio X) and Steve Lamacq (BBC 6 MUSIC).

Oh, and about that name? Inspired by a Brian Cox TV show "it's about man's evolutionary journey from the savannahs up into space. And it's about the ape and man in all of us, constantly scrapping for attention", says Johnny. "And it looks good on the bass drum."

'Truth Is A Thing Of The Past' is released 23rd September 2020

Apeman Spaceman online:
https://www.facebook.com/apemanspaceman
https://apemanspaceman.bandcamp.com/
https://twitter.com/apeman_spaceman

Apeman Spaceman are:
Johnny Cooke - vocals and guitar
Rikki Mehta - guitar
Alexi Christou - bass
Ethan Kennedy - drums






Most read news of the week
Clouzine's Fourth Anniversary Issue #24 Slated For October 2020 Will Announce Winners Of Clouzine International Music Awards Fall 2020
New Anthem, "Healthcare Workers Rock!," Celebrates And Raises Funds For Frontline Medical Workers As They Continue To Fight Covid-19
Arkheron Thodol Premiere New Song "Archonsbane In Bloom" From Upcoming New Album "Rituals Of The Sovereign Heart"
Podcasts Have Arrived On Amazon Music
Pop Smoke's "Mood Swings" Remix Ft. Lil Tjay & Summer Walker Out Now
Bon Jovi & Jennifer Nettles "Do What You Can" Country Single Available Now
Da Music™ Remasters The Classics With Famed Musician And Producer, Danny Seraphine, Original Drummer And Founding Member Of Chicago For The Exclusive Quintessential Hits
John Legend Says He Is A "CBD Believer"
Maddie & Tae Announce Holiday Project 'We Need Christmas' Out October 23, 2020




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.8646071 secs // 4 () queries in 0.84535217285156 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how