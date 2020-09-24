Tickets On Sale Now For Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert In Cinemas Worldwide October 21 & 25



Watch

Watch official cinema trailer here: https://youtu.be/J02RTLFYVlM



The film features a set-list of fan favorite Nicks songs from her solo career and as a member of



The film also reveals intimate storytelling and inspirations for some of the most famous and timeless songs and lyrics in music history which to this day remain part of the soundtrack to the lives of generations of music lovers.



Directed and produced by Joe



"The 24 Karat Gold Tour was my all-time favorite tour. I not only got to sing my songs, but I was able to tell their stories for the first time. I love having the opportunity to share this concert with my fans. From me to you - 24 Karat Gold," Said Stevie Nicks



Kymberli Frueh, SVP for Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with BMG and Stevie Nicks' team on this landmark global cinema event which is sure to delight fans. Stevie's legendary career has spanned over four decades, creating legions of fans across the generations. Her 24 Karat Gold concert tracklist features some of her greatest solo hits as well as







The 2CD & digital/streaming releases will be available on Oct. 30 via BMG, featuring 17 tracks of Stevie's greatest hits live; including "Stand Back," "Gypsy," and "Edge of Seventeen," as well as the first ever live recording of "Crying In The Night," and other live rarities. The 2CD will be available exclusively at Target on Oct. 30, and the digital release will be available everywhere on the same day. A limited-edition 2LP 180-gram version will be available on "Crystal-Clear" vinyl exclusively at Barnes & Noble, while a 180-gram black vinyl version will be available everywhere.



LINKS & DETAILS:

Global theatrical release date: Oct. 21 and 25, 2020

Website: StevieNicksFilm.com

Trailer: https://youtu.be/J02RTLFYVlM

Gypsy Audio Track: https://stevienicks.lnk.to/24KCDPR

"



Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/stevienicks

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/stevienicks/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/StevieNicks

Website - https://www.stevienicksofficial.com/



Widely considered one of the most important female voices in rock music with an unparalleled career,

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Two time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and legendary Grammy winning recording singer/songwriter supreme, Stevie Nicks will debut Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert, for two nights only on October 21 and 25 at select cinemas, drive ins and exhibition spaces around the world. With this film, Nicks, long considered one of the most iconic live performers, provides music fans with a virtual front row seat to the magic Stevie brings to the stage in concert.Watch Brand New Live Video Version of " Gypsy " here: https://youtu.be/hfzd9ebRZpQWatch official cinema trailer here: https://youtu.be/J02RTLFYVlMThe film features a set-list of fan favorite Nicks songs from her solo career and as a member of Fleetwood Mac including "Rhiannon," "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," "Edge of Seventeen," "Stand Back," "Landslide," and more as well as rare gems from her platinum selling catalog.The film also reveals intimate storytelling and inspirations for some of the most famous and timeless songs and lyrics in music history which to this day remain part of the soundtrack to the lives of generations of music lovers.Directed and produced by Joe Thomas during Nicks' fabled 67-city sold out 24 Karat Gold Tour, filming and recording took place in Indianapolis and Pittsburgh in 2017."The 24 Karat Gold Tour was my all-time favorite tour. I not only got to sing my songs, but I was able to tell their stories for the first time. I love having the opportunity to share this concert with my fans. From me to you - 24 Karat Gold," Said Stevie NicksKymberli Frueh, SVP for Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with BMG and Stevie Nicks' team on this landmark global cinema event which is sure to delight fans. Stevie's legendary career has spanned over four decades, creating legions of fans across the generations. Her 24 Karat Gold concert tracklist features some of her greatest solo hits as well as Fleetwood Mac classics." Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert will be shown in select cinemas, drive ins and exhibition spaces around the world. For a regularly updated list of dates, visit the official film website StevieNicksFilm.com. Event and ticket on-sale dates vary per territory and subject to change based on the status of local cinema re-openings.The 2CD & digital/streaming releases will be available on Oct. 30 via BMG, featuring 17 tracks of Stevie's greatest hits live; including "Stand Back," "Gypsy," and "Edge of Seventeen," as well as the first ever live recording of "Crying In The Night," and other live rarities. The 2CD will be available exclusively at Target on Oct. 30, and the digital release will be available everywhere on the same day. A limited-edition 2LP 180-gram version will be available on "Crystal-Clear" vinyl exclusively at Barnes & Noble, while a 180-gram black vinyl version will be available everywhere.LINKS & DETAILS:Global theatrical release date: Oct. 21 and 25, 2020Website: StevieNicksFilm.comTrailer: https://youtu.be/J02RTLFYVlMGypsy Audio Track: https://stevienicks.lnk.to/24KCDPR Gypsy " Video Track - https://youtu.be/hfzd9ebRZpQFacebook - https://www.facebook.com/stevienicksInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/stevienicks/Twitter - https://twitter.com/StevieNicksWebsite - https://www.stevienicksofficial.com/Widely considered one of the most important female voices in rock music with an unparalleled career, Stevie Nicks has had six Top Ten albums, 8 Grammy nominations and is the first woman to be twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame - with Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and as a solo artist in 2019. Collectively as a solo artist and Fleetwood Mac band member, Nicks has sold over 140 million albums and won several Grammys.



