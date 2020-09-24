SESAC Honors Music Composers And Publishers with Annual Awards





"It's been an extraordinarily challenging year for all music creators. This year, more than ever, it's important that we pause to recognize the excellence of our film and television composers. Without their outstanding contributions to the creative process, the movies and television shows we love would be only a shadow of what they are," said John Josephson, Chairman and CEO, SESAC Rights Management. "We're beyond thrilled to honor our talented composers and publishers and look forward to celebrating their many accomplishments for years to come."



"Film and television music is the best it's ever been, thanks to our wonderful composers. While we miss celebrating with them in person this year, their incredible work continues and inspires us all," said Erin Collins, SESAC's Vice President Film, Television, and Developing Media.



Among the honorees,



Watch video remarks from this year's Film & TV Award recipients on a special webpage (https://www.sesac.com/FilmTVAwards2020) SESAC created for its family of affiliates and fans.



Below is a full list of honorees:



FILM



The Newton Brothers (Andy Grush): Dr. Sleep

The Newton Brothers (Taylor Stewart): Dr. Sleep

Randy Newman: Marriage Story, Toy Story 4





STREAMING MEDIA

Andy Grush

Bruce Miller







Gabriel Mann

Jason Derlatka

Jon Ehrlich

Matt Mariano

Taylor Stewart



CABLE Television

Ben Zebelman

Bruce Miller











Devin Powers

Donnie Johnston

Jeff Garber

John Swihart

Phil Bright

Richard Bowers



NETWORK Television

Andrew Growcott: Card Sharks





Evan Frankfort: The

François Hasden: 48 Hours

Gabriel Mann: A Million

Guillermo Brown: The Late Late Show with

Hagar Ben Ari: The Late Late Show with

Jason Derlatka: The Resident

Jon Ehrlich: The Resident

Michael Egizi: CBS Promos

Paul Buckley: Odd Squad

Sean Motley: The Voyager with Josh Garcia

Steven Scalfati: The Late Late Show with

Tim Mosher: Card Sharks

Tim Young: The Late Late Show with

Trevor Howard: The Inspectors



Five Hundred South Songs: Grey's Anatomy, A Million

Fox Tunes Inc:

FRC

Melywork Music: 48 Hours



Must See Music: Late Night with Seth Meyers

Radical Rob Tunes: PGA Tour Golf, Golf on CBS

Songfair Inc: CBS Promos, The Late Late Show with

Warner Hollywood

Zoo to You Music: Consumer 101, Did I Mention Invention?, Dr. Chris Pet Vet, Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Hidden Heroes, Hope in the Wild, Innovation Nation,



LOCAL Television

Bob DeMarco: Extra, The Doctors





Devin Powers: Couples Court with the Cutlers, Paternity Court, Whacked Out Sports

Evan Frankfort: Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin

Fernando Corona: Suelta la Sopa

Gabriel Mann:



John Swihart: How I Met Your Mother

Mauricio Arriaga: Sin Tu Mirada

Michael Egizi: DailyMailTV, Dr. Phil, The Doctors, Entertainment Tonight, Extra, Hot Bench, Inside

dition, Rachael Ray

Paul Buckley: 2 Broke Girls



29 New Tunes Publishing: The Doctors

AND Syndicated Productions Inc: Extra

Anthem Test Vision Music: The King of Queens

Beginning to Roar: Couples Court with the Cutlers, Paternity Court

Fox Tunes Inc: How I Met Your Mother,

Jillian DVG Music: Maury

ME6121 Publishing: Dr. Phil

Musica Telemundo: Noticiero Telemundo, Suelta la Sopaole TV Avenue Music: The Goldbergs

Songfair Inc: DailyMailTV, Dr. Phil, The Doctors, Entertainment Tonight, Face the Truth, Hot Bench, Rachael Ray

Sony ATV

Soundcast Music: Despierta America

Warner Hollywood

Whack Two Publishing: Whacked Out Sports

Zoo to You Music: Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin



