BMG Songwriters Nominated For 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Billboard has announced the nominees for the 2020 Billboard Music
Awards with BMG songwriters receiving a total of 15 nominations, across 11 categories, spanning Artist, Album, and Song Awards. The awards show will broadcast live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 14 at 8:00pm ET on NBC.
BMG songwriters Lewis Capaldi
and Poo Bear tied in receiving three nominations apiece for Song Awards, while BMG publishing clients Juice WRLD
and The Rolling Stones
each earned a pair of nominations in Artist Awards and Album Awards.
Additional publishing clients receiving nominations include Tame Impala
(Kevin Parker), Tool, and songwriters Homer Steinweiss, Peter
Glenister, Jon Bellion, and Jason Evigan.
Billboard Music
Award nominees and winners are based on album and digital songs sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring, and social engagement, measurements tracked year-round by Billboard. This year's awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2019 through March 14, 2020, which was intended the originally scheduled April 29, 2020 show, postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Touring Artist:
The Rolling Stones
Top Rap Artist:
Juice WRLD
Top Rock Tour:
The Rolling Stones
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Rap Album:
Juice WRLD
Death Race For Love
Top Rock Album:
Tame Impala
The Slow Rush
Tool Fear Inoculum
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song:
Lewis Capaldi
'Someone You Loved' | co-written by BMG songwriters Lewis Capaldi
and TMS
Top Selling Song:
Lewis Capaldi
'Someone You Loved' | co-written by BMG songwriters Lewis Capaldi
and TMS
Top Radio
Song:
Lewis Capaldi
'Someone You Loved' | co-written by BMG songwriters Lewis Capaldi
and TMS
Jonas Brothers
'Sucker' | co-written by BMG songwriter Homer Steinweiss
Ed Sheeran
& Justin Bieber
'I Don't Care' | co-written by BMG songwriter Poo Bear
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted):
Ed Sheeran
& Justin Bieber
'I Don't Care' | co-written by BMG songwriter Poo Bear
Top Country Song:
Dan + Shay
with Justin Bieber
'10,000 Hours' | co-written by BMG songwriter Poo Bear
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
Black
Eyed Peas x J Balvin
'Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)' | co-written by BMG songwriter Peter
Glenister
Illenium
& Jon Bellion
'Good Things Fall Apart' | co-written by BMG songwriters Jon Bellion
and Jason Evigan