News
Charts / Awards 24/09/2020

BMG Songwriters Nominated For 2020 Billboard Music Awards

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Billboard has announced the nominees for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards with BMG songwriters receiving a total of 15 nominations, across 11 categories, spanning Artist, Album, and Song Awards. The awards show will broadcast live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 14 at 8:00pm ET on NBC.

BMG songwriters Lewis Capaldi and Poo Bear tied in receiving three nominations apiece for Song Awards, while BMG publishing clients Juice WRLD and The Rolling Stones each earned a pair of nominations in Artist Awards and Album Awards.

Additional publishing clients receiving nominations include Tame Impala (Kevin Parker), Tool, and songwriters Homer Steinweiss, Peter Glenister, Jon Bellion, and Jason Evigan.

Billboard Music Award nominees and winners are based on album and digital songs sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring, and social engagement, measurements tracked year-round by Billboard. This year's awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2019 through March 14, 2020, which was intended the originally scheduled April 29, 2020 show, postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Touring Artist:
The Rolling Stones

Top Rap Artist:
Juice WRLD

Top Rock Tour:
The Rolling Stones

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Rap Album:
Juice WRLD Death Race For Love

Top Rock Album:
Tame Impala The Slow Rush
Tool Fear Inoculum

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song:
Lewis Capaldi 'Someone You Loved' | co-written by BMG songwriters Lewis Capaldi and TMS

Top Selling Song:
Lewis Capaldi 'Someone You Loved' | co-written by BMG songwriters Lewis Capaldi and TMS

Top Radio Song:
Lewis Capaldi 'Someone You Loved' | co-written by BMG songwriters Lewis Capaldi and TMS
Jonas Brothers 'Sucker' | co-written by BMG songwriter Homer Steinweiss
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber 'I Don't Care' | co-written by BMG songwriter Poo Bear

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted):
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber 'I Don't Care' | co-written by BMG songwriter Poo Bear

Top Country Song:
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber '10,000 Hours' | co-written by BMG songwriter Poo Bear

Top Dance/Electronic Song:
Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin 'Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)' | co-written by BMG songwriter Peter Glenister
Illenium & Jon Bellion 'Good Things Fall Apart' | co-written by BMG songwriters Jon Bellion and Jason Evigan






