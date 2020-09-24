Rick Astley Sings For Children In Need









Rick Astley has teamed up with British sport stars for a new version of his song 'Every One Of Us' to celebrate the UK's Unsung Hero Awards 2020. All proceeds of the charity single will go to BBC's Children In Need (one of the UK's biggest charity telethons). Rick Astley said, "When I was asked to launch a single in honour of Unsung Hero and to raise money for BBC Children in Need I didn't hesitate. Both are brilliant causes and I hope the song can bring a bit of joy and solidarity during what has been a strange and unprecedented year."The music video features a number of special cameos, including the 2019 regional winners of the Unsung Hero award, Captain Tom Moore and range of sporting stars including Ben Stokes, Geraint Thomas and Dame Jessica Ennis Hill. Olympic and Paralympic stars Tanni Grey-Thompson, Will Bailey, Kare Adenegan, Ellie and Beckie Downie, Sam Quek and Ellie Simmonds also appear in the video to show off their dancing and singing, along with Alex Scott, Gabby Logan and Gareth Thomas.




