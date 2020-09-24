2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize TV, Radio And Online Broadcast Plans & TX Times Confirmed For This Week





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Hyundai Mercury Prize have confirmed their plans for this week's TV, radio and online coverage on the BBC. As all events are subject to current Government guidelines & restrictions there will not be a live awards show this year. However there will be extensive television, radio and online coverage of the Prize across the BBC, which will showcase and celebrate the achievements of the 12 artists shortlisted this year.The TV & radio coverage planned is:BBC Four, Wednesday, 23 September, 10pm to 11pm - Hyundai Mercury Prize 2020 'Album of the Year'The programme, voiced by Lauren Laverne, will feature new and archive performances from all twelve of the shortlisted artists. The programme will include specially filmed and socially distanced performances by Anna Meredith, Georgia, Lanterns on the Lake, Laura Marling, Moses Boyd, Porridge Radio and Sports Team (all filmed in independent venues in Brighton, Gateshead and London) and a unique performance from Charli XCX from LA as well as performance footage from Dua Lipa, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka and Stormzy.For the first time, the show will be streamed to international audiences via the Hyundai Mercury Prize YouTube channel, with support from this year's digital music partner YouTube Music.BBC One, Thursday, 24 September, 7pm to 7.35pm - The One ShowOn Thursday 24 September, the overall winner of the 2020 Mercury Prize for Album of the Year will be revealed live on The One Show by Radio 1's Annie Mac. The programme will also feature the first interview with the winning artist.BBC Two, Friday, 25 September, 10pm to 10.45pm - 'Later… with Jools Holland': Hyundai Mercury Prize 2020Later... with Jools Holland: Mercury Prize 2020 launches the new seven-part autumn series of Later…with Jools Holland and will feature the winner of the Mercury Prize 2020 in conversation with Jools.BBC Radio 6 Music: Thursday, 24 September, 7pm to 9pm, Mercury Prize with Tom RavenscroftOn Thursday, following the announcement earlier in the evening of the overall winner of the 2020 Mercury Prize for Album of the Year on The One Show, Tom will present a special show on 6 Music in celebration of the winning album, which will also include an interview with the artist who created it.The Hyundai Mercury Prize 2020: Album of the Year programme and Later… with Jools Holland: Mercury Prize 2020 will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer, along with some of the tracks performed by this year's shortlisted artists. The BBC Sounds app can be downloaded to catch all the 6 Music coverage live and on demand.The Hyundai Mercury Prize 'Albums of the Year' celebrate and promote the best of UK music, recognising artistic achievement across an eclectic range of contemporary music genres.Hyundai Motor, the Mercury Prize's title partner, will be celebrating the shortlisted artists and continuing to support innovations in British music.The Prize's digital music partner, YouTube Music, will be promoting the Prize from the shortlist announcement onwards. YouTube Music will also host the official Prize playlist featuring the 12 shortlisted artists and albums and support the Prize's first ever international live stream.The shortlisted artists are:Anna Meredith 'FIBS' Charli XCX 'how i'm feeling now' Dua Lipa 'Future Nostalgia'Georgia 'Seeking Thrills'Kano 'Hoodies All Summer'Lanterns on the Lake 'Spook the Herd' Laura Marling 'Song for Our Daughter Michael Kiwanuka 'KIWANUKA'Moses Boyd 'Dark Matter'Porridge Radio 'Every Bad'Sports Team 'Deep Down Happy' Stormzy 'Heavy is the Head'



