Toronto R&B Artist Savannah Re Drops Sultry New Single "Homies" Today

During a moment where all eyes are on R&B coming from Toronto, Savannah Ré is doing more than just joining a talented group of artists rewriting the rules of the genre - she's leading the pack in her own right. Her goal is validation: to advocate for the value of authentic, collectively held stories which ultimately become the ingredients of reclamation and resilience. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Toronto R&B artist and songwriter Savannah Ré shares her smooth, sultry new single "Homies" today via Universal Music. "Homies" is a monster of a slow-groove R&B track as Ré's effortless, sensual vocals and confessional lyrics glide through its entrancing guitar melody. Through authentic storytelling and silky, stripped back production, Savannah Ré continues to take the genre back to its raw form."Homies" was produced by Toronto's own YogiTheProducer (Kehlani, Jessie Reyez), Kyle Christopher and Ozzie, and was written by Savannah Ré and Marcus Allen James."You know all my songs are based on a true story," Savannah Ré says. "'Homies' is an all too familiar situation-ship going through the motions. It's about being in that 'talking' stage with your person and waking up the next morning and that person just acting like they the homie. Like nah there's history here, we know each other. I think a lot of people can relate to those feelings.""Homies" follows Ré's previously released single " Where You Are ", as the second track to be revealed from her upcoming debut EP Opia, set to drop later this year. Released in August, following its global premiere on Complex, the official video for " Where You Are " has gone on to accumulate over 25,000 views to date while the song has garnered over 800k combined global streams and counting. Where You Are " landed Ré multiple triumphs including Spotify's marquee Canadian billboard at Yonge & Dundas Square in Toronto, as well as the hero banner of Apple Music Canada's R&B/Soul genre section. Savannah Ré also graced the cover of three digital Spotify playlists upon the release of " Where You Are " including New Music Friday and Just Vibing.Earlier in 2020, Savannah thrilled fans with the surprise drop of "DVP", her first release since 2019's "Best Is Yet To Come" which was selected as one of the 100 Best Songs of the Year by Apple Music.This past weekend, Toronto talent took the driver's seat when Savannah Ré delivered a breathtaking rooftop performance opening for Roy Woods at Montréal's MURAL Festival, an eleven-day cultural celebration championing the international urban art movement.As a highly skilled songwriter, Savannah Ré has developed an acumen for an arrestingly honest style of self-reflection that's the mark of music's elite. With a trained eye for capturing small details, she crafts songs that forfeit polished stories for authentic ones. It's this carefully refined formula for songwriting that has brought her under the mentorship of Grammy Award-winning producer Boi-1da and has made her the go-to collaborator for R&B's upper echelon where she's written with artists like Babyface, Normani, Daniel Caesar, and Wondagurl. In addition to opening for artists like TLC and Jessie Reyez on her "Being Human On Tour" 30-date North American tour, Savannah Ré has also attended esteemed writing camps such as Amazon's all-woman creative camp for Wondagurl's debut album and the Keep Cool/RCA writing camp.During a moment where all eyes are on R&B coming from Toronto, Savannah Ré is doing more than just joining a talented group of artists rewriting the rules of the genre - she's leading the pack in her own right. Her goal is validation: to advocate for the value of authentic, collectively held stories which ultimately become the ingredients of reclamation and resilience.



