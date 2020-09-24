Tash Sultana Releases Official Music Video For 'Beyond The Pine'





In Australia, TASH's debut album FLOW STATE was nominated for six ARIA Awards including winning the ARIA for "Blues and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Australian multi-instrumentalist TASH SULTANA today released the official music video for "Beyond The Pine" on Mom + Pop Music. The ARIA award-winning musical luminary connected with fans across the globe for the video premiere on YouTube this morning.TASH SULTANA's music beautifully narrates a visual masterpiece starring Australian dancers Timothy Springs and Chris Haines. Directed by renowned Sydney-based cinematographer Patrick Rohl, the video cleverly illuminates the joys and trials of an intimate relationship through the contrast of light and shade, flow and tension.TASH offered a deeper layer of meaning to the creative behind the video, explaining that "love is yours no matter the colour, race, gender, religion, sexuality or identity. Here is a visual representation of energy fluidity."Since premiering on triple j in their native Australia, "Beyond The Pine" has become the most played song at the network, received major support from DSPs globally, and has now surpassed over one million streams. TASH co-wrote this dreamy tune alongside Matt Corby and Dann Hume at their home studio in Melbourne. Of the single, TASH says "It's a little bit of a slower, softer approach to a message from within, 'Beyond The Pine' is about finding solace in nature and realizing the depth of your relationship when you find your one."Other recently released songs, "Pretty Lady" and "Greed'" will join 'Beyond The Pine,' on TASH SULTANA's forthcoming sophomore album, TERRA FIRMA (release date TBA).For an artist that only released their debut album two years ago, TASH, who identifies as non-binary and prefers they/them pronouns, is not showing any signs of slowing things down. With over one billion total worldwide streams, 500,000 tickets sold globally including a sold out Red Rocks Ampitheatre, performing stand-out sets at Coachella, Lollapalooza, Governer's Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits and more, TASH has also made their U.S. debut TV performance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."In Australia, TASH's debut album FLOW STATE was nominated for six ARIA Awards including winning the ARIA for "Blues and Roots Album Of The Year," they undertook a massive sold-out Australia headlining tour with over 70,000 tickets around the country, while " Jungle " and " Notion " are ARIA accredited 2x Platinum, "Mystik," "Murder to the Mind" and the NOTION EP all are ARIA-accredited Gold.



