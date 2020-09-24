Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 24/09/2020

Story Of The Year Announces 'Ghost Signal' Livestream Series

Story Of The Year Announces 'Ghost Signal' Livestream Series
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Story of the Year have announced a livestream concert series, Ghost Signal. Taking place over the course of three nights, the St. Louis rockers will be playing one iconic album in full each night - In the Wake of Determination on October 16, The Black Swan on October 29 and Page Avenue on November 7.

Fans can purchase individual show tickets as well as exclusive merch bundles that include commemorative and limited edition merch designed around each show. Tickets are on-sale now at https://ghostsignal.co.

"We are going above and beyond to make our livestream an incredible experience for our fans. We didn't want to stand on a stage in a sad empty venue and point a couple static go-pros at us. Instead, we spared no expense in building an elaborate 'bunker' full of state of the art lights and production, including a 40-foot video wall. It's over the top awesome, and honestly cooler than anything we've done live!" shares Guitarist and visual content specialist Ryan Phillps. "Additionally, we've hired an uber creative team of professional camera operators & directors to capture the action in a compelling way. We're aiming to set the benchmark of what a livestream can be and we're going to have all of the fun you've come to expect at a Story of the Year show! Don't miss this s!"

Vocalist Dan Marsala continued, saying "Live music is a huge part of all of our lives, whether it is playing shows or going to shows, we all have a huge void in our lives right now. This is our way to try and stay connected and give a unique experience to the fans who share the same love for our music as we do. We're playing our first three albums in their entirety. Many of these songs have never been played live before and maybe never will again! Don't miss out on this once in a lifetime crazy event!"

Page Avenue marked Story of the Year's major label debut in 2003. Featuring iconic singles like "Until The Day I Die" and "Anthem of Our Dying Day", this album was produced by John Feldmann. Released in 2005, In The Wake of Determination debuted at Number 19 on the Billboard 200 while The Black Swan marked the return of Feldmann to the band's recording process and debuted at Number 18 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2008.

Most recently, Story of the Year released Wolves in late 2017.With essential freedom in the creation of this record, the band poured out their honest emotions into every track, wearing their hearts on their sleeves. Wolves is full of depth as the band continues down a supercharged anthemic road of alternative rock/hard rock songs while remaining consistent to their classic Story of the Year soaring sound.

Wolves took over the #1 spot on the iTunes' Alternative charts along with a prominent feature in Spotify's New Rock Releases. The praise continued from outlets like Billboard, Nylon, Fuse, AXS and Alternative Press. Produced by Aaron Sprinkle (Anberlin, New Found Glory, Acceptance) and mixed by Tom Lord-Alge & J Hall, Wolves is available on Spotify and Apple Music.

Story of the Year is Dan Marsala: Vocals, Ryan Phillips: Guitars and Computers, Josh Wills: Drums, Adam "The Skull" Russell: Bass and Vocals. They have previously released five studio albums -- Page Avenue, In the Wake of Determination, The Black Swan, The Constant and 10 Years and Counting: An acoustic re-imagining of Page Avenue.






Most read news of the week
Da Music™ Remasters The Classics With Famed Musician And Producer, Danny Seraphine, Original Drummer And Founding Member Of Chicago For The Exclusive Quintessential Hits
The Piano Guys Announce The Release Of New Album "10" In Celebration Of Their Tenth Anniversary As A Group Available November 20
Taylor Swift, Post Malone & Billie Eilish Among 2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominees
Harrow Fair Set To Release Acoustic Single, "Sins We Made," In October
'Dreams And Devastation' LP By San Francisco's Knightressm1 Ft. Whitesnake, Kristin Hersh/50Footwave Members
Short-Haired Domestic (Lee & Tim Friese-Greene Of Talk Talk) Releases Japanese, German Singles Ahead Of Debut LP
Kulick Releases New Single "Rope"
Rock Artist Bald Man Unleashes Debut Album 'Music For The Rest Of Us'
Cash And Other Prizes Announced For The 2021 Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards And Last Call To Register!




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0263219 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0048205852508545 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how