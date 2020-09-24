Story Of The Year Announces 'Ghost Signal' Livestream Series





Story of the Year is Dan Marsala: Vocals, Ryan Phillips: Guitars and Computers, Josh Wills: Drums, Adam "The Skull" Russell: Bass and Vocals. They have previously released five studio albums -- Page Avenue, In the Wake of Determination, The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Story of the Year have announced a livestream concert series, Ghost Signal. Taking place over the course of three nights, the St. Louis rockers will be playing one iconic album in full each night - In the Wake of Determination on October 16, The Black Swan on October 29 and Page Avenue on November 7.Fans can purchase individual show tickets as well as exclusive merch bundles that include commemorative and limited edition merch designed around each show. Tickets are on-sale now at https://ghostsignal.co."We are going above and beyond to make our livestream an incredible experience for our fans. We didn't want to stand on a stage in a sad empty venue and point a couple static go-pros at us. Instead, we spared no expense in building an elaborate 'bunker' full of state of the art lights and production, including a 40-foot video wall. It's over the top awesome, and honestly cooler than anything we've done live!" shares Guitarist and visual content specialist Ryan Phillps. "Additionally, we've hired an uber creative team of professional camera operators & directors to capture the action in a compelling way. We're aiming to set the benchmark of what a livestream can be and we're going to have all of the fun you've come to expect at a Story of the Year show! Don't miss this s!"Vocalist Dan Marsala continued, saying "Live music is a huge part of all of our lives, whether it is playing shows or going to shows, we all have a huge void in our lives right now. This is our way to try and stay connected and give a unique experience to the fans who share the same love for our music as we do. We're playing our first three albums in their entirety. Many of these songs have never been played live before and maybe never will again! Don't miss out on this once in a lifetime crazy event!"Page Avenue marked Story of the Year's major label debut in 2003. Featuring iconic singles like " Until The Day I Die " and "Anthem of Our Dying Day", this album was produced by John Feldmann. Released in 2005, In The Wake of Determination debuted at Number 19 on the Billboard 200 while The Black Swan marked the return of Feldmann to the band's recording process and debuted at Number 18 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2008.Most recently, Story of the Year released Wolves in late 2017.With essential freedom in the creation of this record, the band poured out their honest emotions into every track, wearing their hearts on their sleeves. Wolves is full of depth as the band continues down a supercharged anthemic road of alternative rock/hard rock songs while remaining consistent to their classic Story of the Year soaring sound.Wolves took over the #1 spot on the iTunes' Alternative charts along with a prominent feature in Spotify's New Rock Releases. The praise continued from outlets like Billboard, Nylon, Fuse, AXS and Alternative Press. Produced by Aaron Sprinkle (Anberlin, New Found Glory, Acceptance) and mixed by Tom Lord-Alge & J Hall, Wolves is available on Spotify and Apple Music.Story of the Year is Dan Marsala: Vocals, Ryan Phillips: Guitars and Computers, Josh Wills: Drums, Adam "The Skull" Russell: Bass and Vocals. They have previously released five studio albums -- Page Avenue, In the Wake of Determination, The Black Swan, The Constant and 10 Years and Counting: An acoustic re-imagining of Page Avenue.



