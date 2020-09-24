Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 24/09/2020

Rising Artist Khai Dreams Debuts 'Sunkissed' Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising singer, songwriter and producer khai dreams unveils the video for "Sunkissed" today-watch it below. The track is taken from their 2019 EP, Now and Then, and has already been streamed over 80 million times and used in over 300,000 videos on TikTok.
"'Sunkissed' is a song about reflecting on your time with someone, and reminiscing on all of the moments and shared experience that brought your relationship to its current place," khai says.

The "Sunkisssed" video, directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr. (Wallows, AJ Mitchell) and produced by Stray Dog Films, follows khai and their love interest through a sunny day of swimming, ukulele playing, aimless driving and other leisurely activities. Book-ended by brief scenes of khai awakening from a dream, the video captures the warmth of the song by blurring the line between dreams and reality.

Following a string of breakout singles in 2017-including "Lost In You," which has racked up nearly 60 million streams, and "Through and Through"-khai shared Nice Colors in 2018, a collaborative EP with Atwood, that showcased their "ability to craft a full-length body of work where no two tracks were quite alike," according to Ones to Watch. The following year, khai released the Now and Then EP, featuring "Sunkissed" and six others.

Khai dreams is a 21-year-old, half-Vietnamese singer, songwriter and producer born and raised in the Pacific Northwest. With an eclectic blend of influences ranging from contemporary hip-hop and R&B to modern indie, surf rock, and neo-soul, khai's dreamy brand of intimate pop has helped them amass more than 450 million career streams and a dedicated online following. Inspired by anime, the idyllic sounds of the ukulele and pressing discussions about gender and police brutality, khai dreams has collaborated with several artists including mxmtoon, Atwood, Forrest, Dream Easy Collective, biosphere and RudeManners. Khai is slated to release new music this year, following a critical period of self-reflection that found them reconfiguring their intentions and artistry within the context of these unprecedented times.






