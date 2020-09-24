Ritt Momney Releases Cover Of 'Put Your Records On'





Ritt Momney is the solo project of 20-year-old Salt Lake City native, Jack Rutter, which began as an indie rock band and became a personal outlet for Jack after his bandmates left on Mormon missions and his girlfriend left for college. Sighting New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ritt Momney recently released his cover of Corinne Bailey Rae's 2006 Grammy-nominated hit "Put Your Records On.", which has become a viral hit and is out now via Disruptor Records / Columbia Records.Scheduled to hit the road with Dayglow this spring, due to COVID the tour got cancelled, and with newfound time on his hands, Ritt recorded a cover of Corinne Bailey Rae's 2006 Grammy-nominated hit "Put Your Records On." His modern take on the nostalgic track immediately gained traction on TikTok, with over 40k videos posted per day using the sound, including posts by Lizzo and Iggy Azalea. The track has entered the UK charts and has been climbing the Spotify and Apple charts this week and is currently #26 on Spotify US and Top 50 on Spotify Global. " Put Your Records On " reached #1 on Spotify's US Viral 50 and #2 on Global Viral 50 and has been added to various Spotify playlists including Today's Top Hits, Pop Rising, Chill Hits, and more. It's also currently in the Top 100 on Apple Music Global and iTunes.In an interview with Rolling Stone about the inspiration behind recording " Put Your Records On ", Ritt says: "Right after COVID-19 hit, I wanted to be working on something, but I really felt that - with how depressing the world already was at that point - I couldn't handle writing a depressing song. It was too much. I started playing around with the idea of manifesting happiness instead of projecting my own sadness. It was pretty therapeutic....[I] felt like a lot of the people I know and care about could use a song like this right now.... All the credit goes to Corinne Bailey Rae."Ritt Momney is the solo project of 20-year-old Salt Lake City native, Jack Rutter, which began as an indie rock band and became a personal outlet for Jack after his bandmates left on Mormon missions and his girlfriend left for college. Sighting James Blake, Earl Sweatshirt, and STRFKR as musical influences, Ritt released his debut album Her and All of My Friends in July 2019. The 13-track LP shows how he grapples with loss, loneliness, and a drift away from Mormon culture. One of his most popular tracks on the album, "(If) The Book Doesn't Sell," tells the story of him questioning religion as a 14 -year-old.



