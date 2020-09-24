Brandy Clark's 'Same Devil' Debuts Today



A six-time Grammy nominee and CMA Awards "Song of the Year" recipient, Clark is one of her generation's most respected and celebrated songwriters and musicians. Her songs include Kacey Musgraves' "Follow Your Arrow," New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-nominated and CMA Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Brandy Clark's new song, "Same Devil," both featuring and produced by Brandi Carlile, is debuting today.Written by Clark, Marla Cannon and Hailey Whitters, the song was created in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic with Clark and Carlile collaborating remotely while working from their respective quarantines in Nashville and Washington state. Reflecting on the song, Clark shares, "For me, 'Same Devil' is about how we all have different paths, different problems, different addictions, different beliefs that all take us to the same exact places. I really was drawn to the dark and raw quality of the idea. What Brandi Carlile brought to the song production wise and then vocally made it take on an even darker and deeper tone. It feels explosive to me."The song is the latest release from Clark following her critically acclaimed new album, Your Life is a Record, which is out now on Warner Records. Produced by Jay Joyce, the album consists of eleven new songs including "Bigger Boat" featuring Randy Newman, of which Music Row declares, "It's wry, jaunty and sideways philosophical. Newman's drawl is as personality-packed as usual, and Clark's laid-back, winking delivery is a sheer delight. It fills my heart with joy that this woman makes music. She's a genius. That's all."Created after the dissolution of a long-term relationship, the album features Clark's most personal songwriting to date and was recorded largely as an intimate acoustic four-piece-featuring Clark, Joyce, Giles Reaves and Jedd Hughes-with subsequent Memphis strings and horns layered in with arrangements by Lester Snell.In celebration of the release, Clark will embark on her extensive "Who You Thought I Was Tour" next year including stops at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley, Atlanta's Smith's Olde Bar, New York's Bowery Ballroom, Boston's Brighton Music Hall, Philadelphia's Boot & Saddle, Denver's Globe Hall, Seattle's Neumos, Los Angeles' Lodge Room and Austin's The Parish among many others. See below for complete itinerary. Tickets for the tour can be purchased at www.brandyclarkmusic.com/tour.Clark also recently launched a new online series, "You Can't Come Over (But You Can Come In), as a way to stay connected throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Premiering Wednesdays at 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT on Clark's YouTube page, the series has featured several special guests so far including Reba McEntire, Ashley McBryde, Cam, Shane McAnally, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Tenille Townes, Lori McKenna, Maddie & Tae, Leslie Fram, Hailey Whitters and more.A six-time Grammy nominee and CMA Awards "Song of the Year" recipient, Clark is one of her generation's most respected and celebrated songwriters and musicians. Her songs include Kacey Musgraves' "Follow Your Arrow," Miranda Lambert's "Mama's Broken Heart," The Band Perry's " Better Dig Two " and Hailey Whitter's "Ten Year Town," which was just named #2 on Rolling Stone's "25 Best Country and Americana Songs of 2019" round up. Her two solo albums-2013's 12 Stories and 2016's Big Day in a Small Town-each garnered immense critical acclaim landing on "Best of the Year" lists at New York Magazine, Billboard, NPR Music Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, etc. NPR Music's Ann Powers calls her, "a storyteller of the highest caliber," while Rolling Stone's Will Hermes declares, "a country visionary...the consolation of a beautiful voice delivering a well-built song, cold truth rising from it like fog off dry ice."



