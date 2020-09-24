Andrekza Releases Debut Single And Video 'Te'





Andrekza's music is heavily influenced by her Latin roots and is an exploration of her life in experiences, making her work a very unique and eclectic mix of sounds and textures that are an honest expression of her culture as well as of who she is as a person and longtime creative.

Venezuelan artist, songwriter, creative director and photographer, Andrekza officially releases music for the very first time with debut single and video "TÉ." Last week, Billboard broke the story about Andrekza becoming Steve Aoki's first female signee on his Latin imprint, Dim Mak En Fuego. "She is a unique voice with a story to tell. Her music and creative energy are inspirational and we are humbled to embark on this mission with her," states Aoki about signing the Venezuelan multifaceted artist & creative to his label.

"TÉ" was premiered yesterday as a Univisión Uforia Debut and on their top-rated morning show Despierta America. Andrekza was formally introduced as an artist and discussed writing this year's theme song for Univision's heralded award show, Premios Juventud.

"TÉ," which was co-written by Paola Sallustro and produced by Latin Grammy winner Orlando Vitto, is a sweet yet edgy track that blends elements of Latin R&B and Pop. "For me it's always tea time. There are things that heal my soul and tea is one of those. It's a great way to get to know someone," explains Andrekza about the title and concept of the track.

Directed by Cassius Corrigan, writer and director of the HBO film Huracán, with the creative direction done by Andrekza, the visuals for "TÉ" take us on an endearing yet twisted fantasy. In the video we see Andrekza hypnotizing a love interest to skillfully get him to do whatever she pleases. The playful aesthetic and stunning visual effects that drive the narrative create a whimsical story and is another illustration of her talent as a creative director, a craft she is widely known and respected for in the industry.

Andrekza's music is heavily influenced by her Latin roots and is an exploration of her life in experiences, making her work a very unique and eclectic mix of sounds and textures that are an honest expression of her culture as well as of who she is as a person and longtime creative.

Andrekza is currently working on more music slated for release in the near future.




