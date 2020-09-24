Richard Spitzer Announces 'Cry Wolf' EP

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After a year of nervous breakdowns, 2020 brought New York City to the point of crisis. Cry Wolf, songwriter Richard Spitzer's new EP, due to arrive on October 23, was written as a way to calm relationship paranoia and his Jewish anxiety.

Following the summer single, "Text Your Ex," Spitzer today has followed with "Worthless," a song about, "Failed encounters in love, lust and economics" Share "Worthless" via YouTube.

Spitzer was born in New York City into an Orthodox Jewish / Cuban family where music was a natural part of daily life. Salsa sounds at home against the somber bled into daily prayer at his Orthodox Hebrew Temple.

Richard found his way into performing at rave events at 16, following that path to pursuing a fine arts degree at SUNY Purchase College. There he studied studio composition with Phillip Glass, had songwriting classmates Regina Spektor, Dan Deacon, and won a contest to open for The Roots.

After school Richard had several New York City underground dance and indie projects such as Nite Club (Tape Theory, Blackbudget), Vinyl Life (Ultra Records, Star 69), and Hotels (Hidden Shoal). Under the name Little Star Dweller and Loveskills he created a unique style of pop music.

With a heavy appetite for DJ friendly sounds, modern R&B and indie radio alike, Loveskills' critically-acclaimed debut EP, Multiplicity, rose to the top of the charts on college radio stations across the U.S. And in 2015, Loveskills' EP Pure was nominated for 'Best Urban EP' at the Independent Music Awards.

After years as a performing artist across the U.S. and the world, Richard began to utilize his composing and production technique in commercial visual media for Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Upright Citizens Brigade and had original music featured on NBC and MTV. Taking him down a new music path, leading him wanting to create material that felt more personal.

While his debut last year was a more stripped-down affair, Cry Wolf finds a middle ground to his earlier work, adding drums, synths and fuller arrangements. Cry Wolf is about overcoming paranoia, relationship worries, fear and insecurity in all forms. And of course, his Jewish upbringing.






