Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Reschedules For 2022







The monumental career of international singer/songwriter and performer



In his four-decade career John has sold more than 250 million records, making him one of the most successful artists of all time. His single "Candle in the Wind 1997" has sold over 33 million copies worldwide, and is the best selling single in Billboard history. He has more than 50 Top 40 hits, including seven consecutive No. 1 US albums, 56 Top 40 singles, 16 Top 10, four No. 2 hits, and nine No. 1 hits. He has won six Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden



FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD TOUR DATES

Jan 19, 2022 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Jan 21, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Jan 22, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Jan 25, 2022 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Jan 26, 2022 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Jan 29, 2022 N.

Jan 30, 2022 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake

Feb 1, 2022 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

Feb 4, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center

Feb 5, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center

Feb 8, 2022 Detroit, MI

Feb 9, 2022 Detroit, MI

Feb 14, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Feb 15, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Feb 18, 2022 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Feb 19, 2022 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Feb 22, 2022 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden

Feb 23, 2022 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden

Feb 25, 2022 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

March 1, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

March 2, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

March 5, 2022 Long Island, NY Nassau Coliseum

March 6, 2022 Long Island, NY Nassau Coliseum

March 19, 2022 Fargo, ND FARGODOME

March 22, 2022 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

March 23, 2022 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

March 26, 2022 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

March 27, 2022 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 30, 2022 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

April 1, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 2, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

April 5, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

April 8, 2022 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

April 9, 2022 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

April 12, 2022 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

April 13, 2022 Hershey, PA GIANT Center

April 16, 2022 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

April 19, 2022 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

April 20, 2022 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

April 23, 2022 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 24, 2022 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

April 27, 2022 Orlando, FL Amway Arena

April 28, 2022 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After COVID-19 cancelations last spring, Elton John has officially rescheduled the end of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour. Elton John said, "I've been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone. I will be starting my tour again in Europe and the UK in the Fall of 2021. And I will be back in North America starting in January 2022. This means my New Zealand dates will be postponed until 2023. Don't worry about me. I'm using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I'm raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well. Thank you!"The monumental career of international singer/songwriter and performer Elton John has spanned more than five decades. He is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with 35 gold and 25 platinum albums and more than 250 million records sold worldwide. The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences has awarded Elton multiple Grammys, including the Grammy Legend Award. In the early 1990s, Elton collaborated with lyricist Tim Rice on the soundtrack for The Lion King, winning him an Academy Award. The album produced two top-selling, award-winning singles: "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" and "Circle of Life." The Tony Award-winning Broadway productions of The Lion King and Aida both won Grammys for Best Musical Show Album. Elton composed the music for Billy Elliot, which was nominated for a record nine Olivier Awards, winning Best Musical, among others. He garnered a top-five U.K. hit with the song "Electricity." Billy Elliot was nominated for a record-tying 15 Tony Awards and won ten including Best Musical. Elton was also one of the producers for Next Fall on Broadway. In 1992, Elton established the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which today is one of the leading nonprofit HIV/AIDS organizations. In 1998, the Queen of England knighted him Sir Elton John, CBE. In 2004, Elton received the Kennedy Center Honor for his lifetime contributions to American culture and excellence through the performing arts.In his four-decade career John has sold more than 250 million records, making him one of the most successful artists of all time. His single "Candle in the Wind 1997" has sold over 33 million copies worldwide, and is the best selling single in Billboard history. He has more than 50 Top 40 hits, including seven consecutive No. 1 US albums, 56 Top 40 singles, 16 Top 10, four No. 2 hits, and nine No. 1 hits. 