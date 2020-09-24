Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Reschedules For 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
After COVID-19 cancelations last spring, Elton John
has officially rescheduled the end of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour.
Elton John
said, "I've been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone. I will be starting my tour again in Europe
and the UK in the Fall of 2021. And I will be back in North America
starting in January 2022. This means my New Zealand dates will be postponed until 2023. Don't worry about me. I'm using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I'm raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John
fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well. Thank you!"
The monumental career of international singer/songwriter and performer Elton John
has spanned more than five decades. He is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with 35 gold and 25 platinum albums and more than 250 million records sold worldwide. The National
Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences has awarded Elton multiple Grammys, including the Grammy Legend Award. In the early 1990s, Elton collaborated with lyricist Tim Rice on the soundtrack for The Lion King, winning him an Academy Award. The album produced two top-selling, award-winning singles: "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" and "Circle of Life." The Tony Award-winning Broadway productions of The Lion King and Aida both won Grammys for Best Musical Show Album. Elton composed the music for Billy Elliot, which was nominated for a record nine Olivier Awards, winning Best Musical, among others. He garnered a top-five U.K. hit with the song "Electricity." Billy Elliot was nominated for a record-tying 15 Tony Awards and won ten including Best Musical. Elton was also one of the producers for Next Fall on Broadway. In 1992, Elton established the Elton John
AIDS Foundation, which today is one of the leading nonprofit HIV/AIDS organizations. In 1998, the Queen
of England knighted him Sir Elton John, CBE. In 2004, Elton received the Kennedy Center Honor for his lifetime contributions to American culture and excellence through the performing arts.
Award and a Tony Award. In 2004, Rolling Stone ranked him Number 49 on its list of the 100 greatest artists of all time.
FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD TOUR DATES
Jan 19, 2022 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Jan 21, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Jan 22, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Jan 25, 2022 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Jan 26, 2022 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Jan 29, 2022 N. Little
Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
Jan 30, 2022 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy
Arena
Feb 1, 2022 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
Feb 4, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center
Feb 5, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center
Feb 8, 2022 Detroit, MI Little Caesars
Arena
Feb 9, 2022 Detroit, MI Little Caesars
Arena
Feb 14, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Feb 15, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Feb 18, 2022 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Feb 19, 2022 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Feb 22, 2022 New York City, NY Madison Square
Garden
Feb 23, 2022 New York City, NY Madison Square
Garden
Feb 25, 2022 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
March 1, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
March 2, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
March 5, 2022 Long Island, NY Nassau Coliseum
March 6, 2022 Long Island, NY Nassau Coliseum
March 19, 2022 Fargo, ND FARGODOME
March 22, 2022 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy
Center
March 23, 2022 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy
Center
March 26, 2022 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
March 27, 2022 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
March 30, 2022 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
April 1, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
April 2, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
April 5, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
April 8, 2022 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
April 9, 2022 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
April 12, 2022 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
April 13, 2022 Hershey, PA GIANT Center
April 16, 2022 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
April 19, 2022 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
April 20, 2022 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
April 23, 2022 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
April 24, 2022 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
April 27, 2022 Orlando, FL Amway Arena
April 28, 2022 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena.