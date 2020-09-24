Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 24/09/2020

Bruce Springsteen Releases New Song "Ghosts" From Upcoming Album "Letter To You," Out October 23, 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bruce Springsteen has released "Ghosts" from his new album Letter To You, out October 23rd on Columbia Records. The new song arrives with a video that includes clips of the E Street Band tracking Letter To You in-studio, interspersed with archival snapshots of Springsteen's earliest years as a musician in local bands like The Castiles. "Ghosts" was recorded by the E Street Band live and together at Springsteen's home studio, resulting in a sound that complements the career-spanning concert footage that also appears within the Thom Zimny-directed visual.

"'Ghosts' is about the beauty and joy of being in a band, and the pain of losing one another to illness and time," says Springsteen. "'Ghosts' tries to speak to the spirit of the music itself, something none of us owns but can only discover and share together. In the E Street Band, it resides in our collective soul, powered by the heart."

"Ghosts" is the second song released in advance of Letter To You, following the record's title track. Letter To You is Springsteen's 20th studio album and marks his first time performing with the E Street Band since The River 2016 tour. The album was produced by Ron Aniello with Bruce Springsteen, mixed by Bob Clearmountain and mastered by Bob Ludwig.

