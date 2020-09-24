Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 24/09/2020

Marc Scibilia Announces Ticketed, Socially-distanced Album Release Show & Livestream Happening Thurs, Nov. 12 At Nashville's City Winery And Virtually Through Mandolin


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Nashville-based songwriter Marc Scibilia announces his live, hometown album release show, happening on Thursday, November 12th, to celebrate the release of his new album 'Seed of Joy' (out November 13th). The event will take place at City Winery in Nashville, located at 609 Lafayette Street in Nashville's Pie Town district, with reduced capacity in the venue's outdoor wine garden. A ticketed live stream will also be made available for fans through the Mandolin streaming platform. Doors will open at 6 PM CT and Marc will take the stage at 8 PM CT.

City Winery has implemented the following safety precautions for the event:
Contactless temperature check & wellness questions (including City Winery staff)
Tables spaced 6 feet apart
All City Winery employees wearing masks and gloves
Attendees required to wear masks upon entry
Tables and chairs sanitized after each guest
Ongoing and frequent sanitization of door handles, tables, chairs, restrooms, surfaces etc.

Contactless ordering & payment via mobile
If venue is at capacity, City Winery staff will text attendees when seating is available so that attendees can safely wait in their cars

Read more information on City Winery's health and safety protocol here: https://citywinery.com/nashville/safety

Though 2020 has been trying for Marc, as he welcomed his first child into the world only to lose his father to brain cancer shortly thereafter, his new album 'Seed Of Joy,' out in November, contrasts personal struggles with a resilient collection of hopeful reminders. Recent album tracks "Good Times" and "Tomorrow" showcase those moments of intimate and intrapersonal lyrics while Marc's mesmerizing guitar lines and uplifting piano melodies shine through.

Recently Marc embarked on a virtual tour with the Instagram portal GuitarsAreBetter and will continue taking over other new pages leading up to the album release. He's been playing songs off the new record and even sharing a few unreleased surprises along the way. Stay tuned for more performances at MusiciansShowcase on September 24th, Skilled_Musicians on October 1st and Musical.Nation on October 8th.

Marc's new album 'Seed of Joy' will be released with a limited run of vinyl. Fans can pre-order 'Seed of Joy' beginning on Record Store Day this Saturday, Sept. 26.

TICKETING INFORMATION
Reserved tickets at City Winery Nashville: $25
General Admission tickets at City Winery Nashville: $18
Mandolin livestream tickets: $10
Purchase tickets here: https://citywinery.com/nashville/marc-scibilia-in-the-music-city-wine-garden-11-12-20.html

PRE-ORDER 'SEED OF JOY' ON VINYL
marcscibilia.com






