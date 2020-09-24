Undeath Premiere New Track, 'Acidic Twilight Visions'





Of the track, the band told Decibel:

"Acidic Twilight Visions closes out the first half of Lesions of a Different Kind, and it's one of our favorite songs on the record. It's catchy as hell and it's built around a couple of nasty, driving riffs, while settling nicely among the album's faster, more breakneck songs as well as its mid-paced crushers. Just make sure you have your life insurance policy in order before that ending hits—it's guaranteed to blow your head clean off."

The announcement of Lesions Of A Different Kind prompted a rush from fans who snapped up no less than three different variants of the LP in a matter of days - at the time of writing, the band are close to selling out their fifth variant with a month to go before release.

On their debut full length, the trio's collective decades of musical consumption, compositions, performances and influences have converged in this one swirling mass of horror-flecked heavy metal.



Lesions Of A Different Kind track list

1. Suitably Hacked To Gore

2.

3. Lesions Of A Different Kind

4. Entranced By The Pendulum

5. Acidic Twilight Visions

6. Lord Of The Grave

7. Kicked In The Protruding Guts

8. Phantasmal Festering

9. Chained To A Reeking Rotted Body

