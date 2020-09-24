Undeath Premiere New Track, 'Acidic Twilight Visions'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Skullcrushing Rochester, NY death metal trio, UNDEATH, have today premiered the third track from their debut full length album, Lesions Of A Different Kind. The track is premiering via Decibel Magazine, with an accompanying video created by Chariot of Black
Moth; the track will be on all streaming services from tomorrow. Lesions Of A Different Kind is set for release on October 23.
Of the track, the band told Decibel:
"Acidic Twilight Visions closes out the first half of Lesions of a Different Kind, and it's one of our favorite songs on the record. It's catchy as hell and it's built around a couple of nasty, driving riffs, while settling nicely among the album's faster, more breakneck songs as well as its mid-paced crushers. Just make sure you have your life insurance policy in order before that ending hits—it's guaranteed to blow your head clean off."
The announcement of Lesions Of A Different Kind prompted a rush from fans who snapped up no less than three different variants of the LP in a matter of days - at the time of writing, the band are close to selling out their fifth variant with a month to go before release.
On their debut full length, the trio's collective decades of musical consumption, compositions, performances and influences have converged in this one swirling mass of horror-flecked heavy metal. Skull
crushing death metal reigns supreme; if the blood-spattered glory of Carcass is your (body) bag, if the headbang-inducing brutality of Cannibal Corpse is too much for you to resist, then UNDEATH have served up a feast for you. Lesions Of A Different Kind is the sound of three lifetimes of subterranean sickness and death metal worship coalescing in a severe brain-bludgeoning that clocks in at just a little over half an hour.
Lesions Of A Different Kind track list
1. Suitably Hacked To Gore
2. Shackles
Of Sanity
3. Lesions Of A Different Kind
4. Entranced By The Pendulum
5. Acidic Twilight Visions
6. Lord Of The Grave
7. Kicked In The Protruding Guts
8. Phantasmal Festering
9. Chained To A Reeking Rotted Body
10. Archfiend Coercion Methods