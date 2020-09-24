From New Zealand To Nashville, Sam Bartells Has Arrived





With a sound and style too immense to be contained to the city of Auckland, Sam Bartells proudly brought his talents to Nashville, where he recorded his debut EP Let's Go - available on all digital platforms on October 2.The New Zealand native celebrated international success with the project's leading single "Blessed & Broken", earning placement on some of Apple Music's most coveted editorial playlists.Let's Go is the culmination of personal history and emotions that Bartells admittedly hadn't found a way to express until now."This EP genuinely captures my story," Bartells reveals, "Everything about its creation felt right. I'm grateful for all of the hands that played a role in bringing Let's Go to life, and I can't wait to share it with all of you."Teaming up with Nashville-based producer Dr. Ford, Sam Bartells penned each of the 5 tracks featured on Let's Go. During his time in Music City, he was able to collaborate with songwriters Pete Sallis and Stan Karczon the title track.An artist debut that's spent years in the making, Sam Bartells is bringing an alternative approach to country music. His distinct vocals alone will be his signature piece. A true troubadour and genuine storyteller, Sam Bartells has officially arrived.To mark the release of his first full-length project, Sam Bartells will embark on a tour across New Zealand to mark the release of his first full-length project. Let's Go is available for pre-save on Friday, September 18 and will impact all digital platforms on October 2. For more, connect with @sambartellsmusic on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter {@bartells5} and YouTube!




