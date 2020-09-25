Yungblud Shares Video For "God Save Me, But Don't Drown Me Out"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) YUNGBLUD shares the video for his new song "god save me, but don't drown me out" via Locomotion/Interscope Records/Universal Music. Filmed in London and directed by YUNGBLUD and Gavin Gottlich.



"this video is for anyone laying in their bedroom at 4am wondering why they aren't good enough. i wanted to paint a picture of what depression really feels like, where everyone can be screaming at you, but you just can't hear anything at all. i wanted this video to ignite a resemblance or a spark of self-love to highlight the idea that if you ever feel like you can't go on, it can get better. you are brilliant, you are an individual and there has only ever been one you and there will only ever be one of you. i loved making this video, it's my directorial debut with my partner in crime Gavin Gottlich. im excited and i hope it helps people. everyone has their own inner teddy bear, all you gotta do is just let it out. it might just save your life."



Last week singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist YUNGBLUD (aka Dominic Harrison) revealed details for his full-length sophomore album. Described as a coming-of album, Weird! is out November 13 and available for pre-order now. Fans who pre-order the digital album will instantly receive "god save me, but don't drown me out" plus "Weird!" and "Strawberry Lipstick." New merchandise is now available at YUNGBLUD's website, where fans can pre-order the album in CD, vinyl and cassette formats.

